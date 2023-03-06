Value Engineer, Offshore Wind

Job summary

The Value Engineer shall support a Senior Value Engineer on the development of the project inputs to the business model (CAPEX, OPEX and EYA), supporting value engineering works in a project or bid, following the guidelines, review and steer from the Senior Value Engineer.



The Value Engineer shall be open to learn and be proactive to take responsibility within the assigned scope of work and shall professionally grow to acquire the required capabilities to get more responsibilities.





About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Value Engineer



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

In this role You will:

support Senior Value Engineer on the development of offshore wind project cost estimates and coordinate, with the wider team of engineers and specialists, other inputs into the business model (e.g. OPEX and Energy Yields)

be expected to challenge underlying assumptions with the technical workstreams, propose value enhancing solutions and analyse cost risk and uncertainty – all with the objective of maximising project value and competitiveness

Working across multiple projects in the OFW portfolio, you will play a key role in ensuring bp bids competitively in seabed leases, enhances value through the Develop stage, and sets realistic cost targets at FID.

Plan, coordinate and deliver CAPEX, OPEX and EYA figures (inputs to LCoE) for a range of project scenarios – to help the team identify the optimal project design/execution

Propose innovative solutions to improve the project LCoE

Develop final cost estimates in support of lease bids, stage-gate FMs, business case updates and Project FIDs

Demonstrate competitiveness through internal and external benchmarking analysis

Support enhancements to bp’s in-house Value Engineering tools

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English

Degree in a relevant technical field (Preferably Finance/Engineering/Science)

Technical knowledge of value engineering, with a minimum of 3 years in a similar role

Proven track record of working with external contractors

Willingness and ability to learn new skills and grow your capability

Detail oriented and well-organized

Broad and sophisticated relationship & stakeholder management