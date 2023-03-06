Value Engineer, Offshore Wind

The Value Engineer shall support a Senior Value Engineer on the development of the project inputs to the business model (CAPEX, OPEX and EYA), supporting value engineering works in a project or bid, following the guidelines, review and steer from the Senior Value Engineer.
The Value Engineer shall be open to learn and be proactive to take responsibility within the assigned scope of work and shall professionally grow to acquire the required capabilities to get more responsibilities.
About bp
At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.