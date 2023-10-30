Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Value Engineer is an experienced engineer in developing the project inputs to the business model (CAPEX, OPEX and EYA), leading value engineering works in a project or bid and coordinating the team involved (engineers/specialists).



Job Description:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Low Carbon & Energy, Offshore wind team and advance your career as a

Value Engineer, offshore wind

​The Value Engineer is responsible for challenging and supporting the project team to optimize the Levelised Cost of Electricity (LCoE) of the Project

In this role you will:

In conjunction with the Project Leadership team, this role will coordinate the definition of the scenarios for the business case analysis

Lead the development and optimization of the CAPEX, including cost estimating, with guidance from the Work Packages and Procurement

with guidance from the Work Packages and Procurement Provide LCoE analysis to support the the optimisation of the design of the wind farm – benchmarking, CAPEX, OPEX, energy yield

Implement and maintain a project specific Opportunities register that will improve LCoE

Collaborate closely with the Technical Project Manager, Commercial Manager and all the Packages to deliver the value engineering scope.

Support Procurement in the commercial evaluation and normalization of contract tender proposals.

Present the project business case updates and value opportunities, at internal reviews, to the Offshore Wind Leadership Team.

Support the wider Value Engineering team in the development and maintenance of databases, tools and cost models.

What you will need to be successful:

Engineering Degree of the respective subject area.

Deep technical knowledge on the value engineering field, with a minimum of 2 offshore wind or similar projects developed.

Capabilities and skills for taking technical decisions and planning and organising the tasks to develop the assigned scope.

Capabilities and skills for explaining the implications, interfaces, outputs and relevant aspects of the assigned scope.

Why join us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.