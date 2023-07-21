Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Value Engineering Analyst to join the Onshore Renewables team within the global Technical Centre of Excellence team. This role will be responsible for supporting the optimization of the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of onshore renewable energy projects and maximising project value This role will support multi-disciplinary onshore renewables projects varying in size, complexity and technology. These may include onshore wind, solar and storage projects either standalone, collocated with green hydrogen production or part of other integrated energy opportunities. The Value Engineering Analyst will conduct assessment of project feasibility, cost optimization strategies, and support decision-making processes by providing accurate and insightful analysis.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group



What you will deliver

LCOE Analysis and Optimization:

Conduct detailed modelling and sensitivity analysis to assess renewable energy project LCOE including optimising input into electrolysers for hydrogen production.

Identify cost optimization and value engineering opportunities and recommend strategies to improve project economics.

Collaborate with cross-functional and in-region project teams to understand project parameters and inputs required for LCOE calculations.

Apply forecasts of key trends that affect LCOE such as rates of technology improvement, execution learning curves and commodity price impacts.

Data Management and Analysis:

Gather and organize data related to project costs, energy production, and financial parameters required for LCOE analysis.

Analyze and validate data inputs to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Use financial and statistical models to conduct comprehensive LCOE analysis.

Collect and manage external benchmarking data on costs and LCOE.

Reporting:

Lead the preparation of reports and presentations on project costs and value engineering for management and project collaborators.

Communicate complex analysis in a clear and concise manner.

Project Support and Decision-making:

Collaborate with project development teams to provide input into the economic viability of potential onshore renewable energy projects.

Support the evaluation of different technology options and design configurations from an LCOE perspective.

Contribute to the decision-making process by providing insightful analysis and recommendations.

Collaborate with Finance teams to ensure that all assumptions and project parameters are accurately represented in project investment models.

Continuous Improvement:

Stay up to date with the latest industry trends, policies, regulations, and market conditions affecting the LCOE of onshore renewables.

Support the development of tools and methodologies for value engineering and LCOE analysis.

Ensure consistency of approach and lessons learned are share across the portfolio.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Bachelor's degree in finance, economics, engineering, or a related field.

Experience in LCoE analysis, techn-economic modeling, and project evaluation, with a minimum of 4 years direct experience in LCoE management within solar, onshore wind and storage technologies.

Good understanding with onshore wind or solar energy projects and their associated techno-economic parameters.

Ability to collaborate within and outside of team, as well as with internal project collaborators.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture, ensuring HSSE risks are considered

You will work with

Technical Centre of Excellence team including operations, engineering, construction, and technology – collaborating and providing input in field

Project teams in-country, supporting the project lifecycle

Collaborators internal and external to the projects

Cross-functional teams in boarder onshore renewables, Offshore Wind, Hydrogen to ensure standardization, best practice sharing and alliances

Community of practices across bp in engineering, procurement, projects.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.