Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Value Engineering Coordinator to join the Onshore Renewables team within the global Technical Centre of Excellence team. This role will be responsible for conducting and supporting the optimization of the Levelized Cost of Energy calculations and analysis for onshore renewable energy projects. This role will support multi-disciplinary onshore renewables projects varying in size, complexity and technology. These may include onshore wind, solar and storage projects either standalone, collocated with green hydrogen production or part of other integrated energy opportunities. The Value Engineering Coordinator will conduct assessment of project feasibility, cost optimization strategies, and support decision-making processes by providing accurate and insightful LCOE analysis.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Value Engineering Coordinator to join the Onshore Renewables team within the global Technical Centre of Excellence team.This role will be responsible for conducting and supporting the optimization of the Levelized Cost of Energy calculations and analysis for onshore renewable energy projects.This role will support multi-disciplinary onshore renewables projects varying in size, complexity and technology. These may include onshore wind, solar and storage projects either standalone, collocated with green hydrogen production or part of other integrated energy opportunities.The Value Engineering Coordinator will conduct assessment of project feasibility, cost optimization strategies, and support decision-making processes by providing accurate and insightful LCOE analysis.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

LCOE Analysis and Optimization:

Conduct detailed LCOE modeling and sensitivity analysis to assess project feasibility and profitability.

Identify cost optimization opportunities and recommend areas to improve project economics.

Collaborate with multi-functional and in-region project teams to understand project parameters and inputs required for LCOE calculations.

Apply forecasts of key trends that affect LCOE such as rates of technology improvement, execution learning curves and commodity price impacts.

Data Management and Analysis:

Gather and organize data related to project costs, energy production, and financial parameters required for LCOE analysis.

Analyze and validate data inputs to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Use financial and statistical models to conduct comprehensive LCOE analysis.

Reporting:

Support the preparation of comprehensive LCOE reports and presentations for management and project collaborators.

Project Support and Decision-making:

Collaborate with project development teams to provide feedback into the economic viability of potential onshore renewable energy projects.

Support the evaluation of different technology options and design configurations from an LCOE perspective.

Contribute to the decision-making process by providing insightful LCOE analysis and recommendations.

Collaborate with Finance teams to ensure that all assumptions and project parameters are accurately represented in project investment models.

Continuous Improvement:

Find opportunities for process improvements in LCOE calculation methodologies.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Bachelor's degree in finance, economics, engineering, or a related field.

Experience in LCoE analysis, financial modeling, and project evaluation, with a minimum of 2 years direct experience in LCoE management within solar, onshore wind and storage technologies.

Understanding of financial concepts, including cash flow analysis, discount rates, and cost of capital.

Ability to collaborate within and outside of team, as well as with internal project collaborators.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture, ensuring HSSE risks are considered

You will work with

Technical Centre of Excellence team including operations, engineering, construction, and technology – collaborating and providing input in field

Project teams in-country, supporting the project lifecycle

Collaborators internal and external to the projects

Multi-functional teams in boarder onshore renewables, Offshore Wind, Hydrogen to ensure standardization, standard methodology sharing and alliances

Community of practices across bp in engineering, procurement, projects.

Additional information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.