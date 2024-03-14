This role is not eligible for relocation

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



The Value Engineering Manager Offshore Wind is responsible for the development and implementation of the value management process to reduce the Levelized cost of electricity (LCoE) of the Projects in bp’s Offshore Wind Portfolio.

In this role, you will lead and develop a team of value engineers that coordinate with technical and commercial disciplines to build the CAPEX, OPEX and energy yield inputs, whilst challenging the information to optimise the LCoE of the Project.

It is a fantastic opportunity to work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp. You will coordinate with the Senior Managers across all Technical Disciplines (including O&M and Construction) and Procurement teams to ensure the most efficient design and management of the interfaces. Also, you will partner with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of commonalities within bp.

Build, implement and continuously improve the methodology for this team.

Manage the team workload, forecasting resources and use of external support.

Ensure technical knowledge transfer and lessons learned

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology.

Establish the quality requirements and ensure adherence to them.

Engineering / Science Degree. Desirable - Engineering Chartership and MBA.

Significant relevant experience in the offshore wind industry

Significant experience with development of project specific inputs to the business model (DEVEX, CAPEX, OPEX and energy yield assessment)

Deep technical understanding of the wind farm design process – the interfaces, constraints modelling and standards. Desirable – energy yield analysis, construction and/or operations experience.

Understanding of the commercial impact of different technical options, and ability to take decisions which optimise the benefits to the global project portfolio.

Entrepreneurial behaviour to ensure that all possible innovative solutions are taken to optimise the LCoE.

Excellent stakeholder management skills

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



