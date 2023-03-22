Value Selling Advisor

Job summary

As part of BP, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. BP Lubricant Master Brands marketed in Australia include BP Lubricants, Castrol Lubricants, and Castrol’s Industrial High Performance lubricants brands Optigear, Molub-alloy and Tribol.



We are now seeking a Lubricants Technical Support Specialist for the Mining sector of our business.



Note: This is a field based technical position with a travel expectation of 50% in Queensland & NSW.



About the Role:

• Technical support and delivery of contracted cost reductions through the identification and delivery of value improvement projects to key account and non-key account customers.

• Provide expert lubricant technical advice for the storage, handling and dispensing of hydrocarbons, in addition to recommending appropriate lubricants for OEMs

• Develop sales support materials such as business case studies from value project outcomes and provide technical support to mining account peers in the Asia-Pacific region

• Assisting with the growth of Castrol’s lubricants mining brand OptiVal

• Working in conjunction with the "one Mining Team", Sales Managers, Key Account managers and field service teams, you will be responsible for the identification and delivery of upsell opportunities to increase value for nominated mining customers.

• Identify, agree and project manage the delivery of contracted value targets

• Provide lubricant technical advice supporting current and future technical direction for nominated mining customers.

• Support of existing business via strategic products choices and recommendations, this includes the management of product quality complaints and resolution responsibility (in field performance).

• Be the single-point-of-contact for selected key account mine sites



About You

• Tertiary qualification’s in applied science, fluid chemistry or mechanical engineering highly regarded

• Experience with mobile and fixed plant equipment in the mining industry essential

• Sound knowledge of lubrication fundamentals, reliability centered maintenance practices and condition monitoring principles.

• Strong commercial acumen and customer engagement skills.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



The Benefits

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, company share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach