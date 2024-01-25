Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Then keep on reading!

Join our Team in North Europe and advance your career as a: Vehicle Fleet Lead, North Europe

In this role You will:

Be one of two Vehicle Fleet Leads who manage the existing fleet refueler vehicles (heavy refueling vehicles) in North Europe

Ensure vehicles are maintained by 3rd party contractors in line with local legislation and AirBP standards.

Liaise with Operation Leads and Managers to ensure annual vehicle replacement program is kept up to date.

Coordinate new vehicle builds with chosen supplier.

Coordinate invoice payment to third party contractors for maintenance work undertaken.

Together with the other Vehicle Fleet Lead, you will be in charge of the Vehicle Revex and Capex plan execution (vehicle replacement program).

Be a member of the Vehicle global working group.

Manage third party contractors ensuring all vehicle maintenance work is done in accordance with AirBP Control of Work Standard.

Assure the users are trained to use vehicles upon delivery of new vehicle to site.

Have full accountability for planning vehicle location-change and transfer.

Assure high reliability of the vehicle fleet.

Together with the other Vehicle Fleet Lead, manage the refueling fleet across North Europe in the most cost-effective way. Ensuring the fleet conforms to AirBP and local laws.

Ensure new vehicle builds or maintenance schedules are undertaken in line with standards.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant educational background.

Extensive knowledge of refueling vehicle design, build and maintenance, including fluid characterization, hydraulics and layer of protection analysis.

Experience in asset health monitoring, defect elimination and Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems

Wide range of experience in safety, including Design case for safety, Personal Safety and Process Safety Engineering.

Experience with facility layout, process control and automation

Budget management experience.

Experience of managing third party contractors.

Some commercial awareness and customer interfacing experience.

Ability to be an effective teammate and ability to work on own initiative as required.

Good networking skills to maintain good relationships with team members, contractors, operational and management contacts.

Ability to work under pressure and to meet deadlines and objectives.

Strong organizational, interpersonal and communication skills.

Fluency in a Scandinavian language and strong English language knowledge.

Travel Requirement: Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.