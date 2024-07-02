Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Vehicle Fleet Lead, Norway

In this role You will:

Be one of two Vehicle Fleet Leads who handle the existing fleet refueller vehicles (heavy refueling vehicles) in North Europe

Ensure vehicles are maintained by 3rd party contractors in line with local legislation and AirBP standards.

Liaise with Operation Leads and Managers to ensure annual vehicle replacement program is kept up to date.

Coordinate new vehicle builds with chosen supplier.

Coordinate invoice payment to third party contractors for maintenance work undertaken.

Together with the other Vehicle Fleet Lead, be in charge of the Vehicle Revex and Capex plan execution (vehicle replacement program).

Be a member of the Vehicle global working group.

Manage third party contractors ensuring all vehicle maintenance work is done in accordance with AirBP Control of Work Standard.

Assure the users are trained to use vehicles upon delivery of new vehicle to site.

Have full accountability for planning vehicle location-change and transfer.

Assure high reliability of the vehicle fleet.

Together with the other Vehicle Fleet Lead, managing the refueling fleet across North Europe in the most cost-effective way. Ensuring the fleet conforms to AirBP and local regulations.

Ensuring new vehicle builds or maintenance schedules are undertaken in line with standards.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant educational background.

Extensive knowledge of refueling vehicle design, build and maintenance.

Budget management experience.

Experience of managing third party contractors.

Some commercial awareness and customer interfacing experience.

Effective team player and ability to work on own initiative as required.

Able to build positive working relationships with team members, contractors, operational and management contacts.

Ability to work under pressure and to meet deadlines and objectives.

Strong organizational, interpersonal and communication skills.

Fluency in a Scandinavian language and strong English language knowledge.

Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



