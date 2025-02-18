Vehicle Safety Team Lead

Job summary

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC! This role will lead a team of safety professionals handling the vehicle fleet used by US Fleet. Will report to the Safety Manager and be part of the HSSE&C team, who are responsible, in conjunction with our internal partners, for crafting and maintaining a safe working environment at US Fleet. Will work very closely with the Operations, Truck Service and Hospitality teams to help them understanding and lead the risks associated with driving on company business for US Fleet! Job Responsibilities Lead a team of 5 direct reports, whose task is to deliver performance in the following key areas. Driver/Vehicle Safety and Compliance Perform vehicle accident investigations to help identify root cause and analyze accident data to help identify trends. Develop and implement policies, procedures, training, and safety campaigns to help prevent life-changing and life-threatening injuries to team members. Reduce the cost of workers’ compensation, auto claims, and vehicle repair costs. Lead safety and compliance requirements for those that drive on behalf of the company. Run annual and ad hoc Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) checks, track team members’ eligibility to drive on behalf of the company Work with People and Culture, Legal, and Operations to ensure that those who drive on behalf of the company have valid unrestricted licenses and that concerning driving record infractions are addressed accordingly. Own the company’s dash cam Driver Safety Program. Help ensure that company operated vehicles are accurately registered, titled, have proper plates and receive appropriate inspections in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines. DOT Regulatory Compliance Ensure that the company’s DOT supervised vehicles and the people that drive and handle them are aligned with the regulations set forth by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Lead the company’s CSA score and establish and communicate strategies on how to improve it. Educate members of the company about the DOT regulations, who and what are governed by them, why it is significant to enforce them, and how team members are impacted Driver/Vehicle Database Management Handle the vehicle/driver database and ensure that it is being used to its fullest to help improve vehicle and driver compliance. You will be accountable for all aspects of team leadership – team performance, individual development and encouraging a high performing team culture. Qualifications & Experience: Bachelor's degree

