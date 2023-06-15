This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Vendor & Contract Team Lead is responsible for the smooth operation of the Technology and IT vendor and contract ecosystem including supporting business-sector requests for new technology capabilities. The Vendor & Contract Team Lead shall have a track record of managing and evaluating suppliers, processing, and negotiating contracts, supporting business units to define requirements to develop statements of work, commercial risk management, and communication skills that include metrics-based dashboard status reporting. Finally, the Vendor & Contract Team Lead will be comfortable operating in an environment of technology-based products and services such as cloud service agreements.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities Include:

Strategic Leadership:

The Vendor & Contract Team Lead will advance the group’s role within bpx by improving:

Key metrics and reporting for upward and sideways status communication

Supplier segmentation to identify strategic suppliers, including evaluation process such as Scorecard for major suppliers

Automation to decrease work-clutter, including ServiceNOW ingestion process, ContractAI negotiation process, etc.

Communication roles with counterparts in BP Group

Team mentoring and management

Commercial risk-management process, including ability to effectively communicate difficult messages

To effectively accomplish these goals, the Vendor & Contract Team Lead must have exceptional communication skills, credibility with leadership teams, negotiation, and gravitas both within bpx and to the vendor community.

Vendor Management:

Vendor performance evaluation process and scorecard

Segmentation of Vendors by importance, financial spend, or other strategic metrics

Monthly/Quarterly service reviews of most-valued vendors

Value leakage – identify and remediate value leakage

Develop a sourcing strategy for large IT segments (contract labor, outsourced service desk, etc.)

Dispute resolution and mediation, including consulting with bpx stakeholders with contract interpretation and recommendations to resolve disputes



Contract Manager:

Bpx IT and Technology/Business community is segmented into a few large strategic relationships and is heavily augmented by point-solutions offered by niche technology firms, often in the cloud-services/SaaS space. Contract management overlaps with traditional procurement functions.

Contract Manager proficiencies include:

Selection Process (e.g. RFP, RFI, etc.): For new work, this often includes working with the relevant business team to specify and organize requirements in a market-sensible manner; and serve as the key commercial member of a project team.

Negotiation Process including devising Negotiation Strategy. For both new and existing suppliers, leadership to drive creation and final documentation of statement of work. For legal terms and conditions (e.g. MSA), collaborate with legal to provide business context.

For expansion of work for current supplier, organize, negotiate, and finalize relevant documents such as Statement of Work; and conform to MSA terms and conditions

Process contract extensions

Risk summary and presentation to senior leadership for approval

Knowledge of managed service agreements, software agreements, and cloud service agreements.

Mid-range strategic view to improve processes, automate, and out-task repeatable tasks and free-up cycles for higher value work

Collaboration with adjacent teams in Legal, PSCM, and BP Group

Team Management:

The Vendor & Contract Team Lead team is small and cannot be fully segmented by traditional procurement categories, primarily in contract services, software agreements, and infrastructure services. Team Management proficiencies of the role include

Hands-on practitioner

Mid-range strategic view to improve processes, automate, and out-task repeatable tasks and free-up cycles for higher value work

Gravitas and communication skills

Mentoring and leadership abilities

Collaboration with adjacent teams in Legal, PSCM, and BP Group

Required Qualifications:

University Degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or Engineering.

5+ years of experience negotiating and managing IT and Technology Contracts. Experience in a Technology / Fortune 500 company is a plus.

Strong ERP experience (SAP)

Agile experience

Excellent communication and presentation skills with both technical and nontechnical team members and stakeholders.

Encourage and demonstrate comfort with change, ambiguity, debate, conflict, experimentation, and informed risk taking.

Ability to maintain high ethics and integrity.

Experience and comfortable in working in a dynamic fast paced environment.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines, with excellent time management skills.

In addition to the key accountabilities & required qualifications, the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:

Strong business acumen and data-driven decision-making capabilities

Self-starter, works with minimal supervision

Ability to quickly analyze large volumes of information, recognize trends, develop solutions to business issues and recommend preferred alternatives. Experience with visualization tools, (Power BI) is a plus

Ability to manage competing priorities

Ability to create automation and efficiencies within the contract workflows. PowerApp experience is a plus.

This position is based in Denver, Colorado. Houston, Texas is optional.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $129,000-$201,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

