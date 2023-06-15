The Vendor & Contract Team Lead is responsible for the smooth operation of the Technology and IT vendor and contract ecosystem including supporting business-sector requests for new technology capabilities. The Vendor & Contract Team Lead shall have a track record of managing and evaluating suppliers, processing, and negotiating contracts, supporting business units to define requirements to develop statements of work, commercial risk management, and communication skills that include metrics-based dashboard status reporting. Finally, the Vendor & Contract Team Lead will be comfortable operating in an environment of technology-based products and services such as cloud service agreements.
Entity:Production & Operations
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
The Vendor & Contract Team Lead is responsible for the smooth operation of the Technology and IT vendor and contract ecosystem including supporting business-sector requests for new technology capabilities. The Vendor & Contract Team Lead shall have a track record of managing and evaluating suppliers, processing, and negotiating contracts, supporting business units to define requirements to develop statements of work, commercial risk management, and communication skills that include metrics-based dashboard status reporting. Finally, the Vendor & Contract Team Lead will be comfortable operating in an environment of technology-based products and services such as cloud service agreements.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities Include:
Strategic Leadership:
The Vendor & Contract Team Lead will advance the group’s role within bpx by improving:
To effectively accomplish these goals, the Vendor & Contract Team Lead must have exceptional communication skills, credibility with leadership teams, negotiation, and gravitas both within bpx and to the vendor community.
Vendor Management:
Contract Manager:
Bpx IT and Technology/Business community is segmented into a few large strategic relationships and is heavily augmented by point-solutions offered by niche technology firms, often in the cloud-services/SaaS space. Contract management overlaps with traditional procurement functions.
Contract Manager proficiencies include:
Team Management:
The Vendor & Contract Team Lead team is small and cannot be fully segmented by traditional procurement categories, primarily in contract services, software agreements, and infrastructure services. Team Management proficiencies of the role include
Required Qualifications:
In addition to the key accountabilities & required qualifications, the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
This position is based in Denver, Colorado. Houston, Texas is optional.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $129,000-$201,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.