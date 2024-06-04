Vendor Management Analyst

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Key Accountabilities

You will work with the Vendor Lead to partner with TSI stakeholders to provide support and ensure the vendor relationship is managed in compliance with the risk and supplier management framework.

Act as a relationship manager engaging business leads and peers, interfaces with leaders and subject matter experts across the organization, ensures service quality and customer satisfaction

Analyze data to determine performance trends and/or operational issues impacting suppliers’ performance

Support front line business collaborators with any conflicts or issues that arise with suppliers in a professional and prompt manner to maintain a positive working relationship

Key Challenges

Liaising with multiple internal and external collaborators in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Highly multifaceted, delivery focused and creative team, working with collaborators across all business areas of bp. We have a fantastic team culture of care, respect, and empowerment.

This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



