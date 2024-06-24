Vendor Management Office (VMO) Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day! We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big, sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Key Accountabilities

Lead VMO Setup for all or some of Business Entities in P&O, C&P, I&E. The implementation would involve coordination with business, Procurement, Sourcing, I&E for a comprehensive digital solution including SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA, Fieldglass, Saviynt and Local P2P systems.

Organize programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the project charter.

Develop a budget and operating plan for the program.

Run multiple projects within a program.

Manage a team with a diverse array of talents and responsibilities.

Ensure goals are met in areas including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member performance.

Implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.

Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

Govern program in accordance with the defined mechanisms

Demonstrate strong understanding of Agile concepts with proven expertise of running large global programs under the agile framework.

The VMO Manager will oversee a team who will be accountable for demand management, vendor relationships, and end-to-end third-party lifecycle support for vendor pools across a broad spectrum of the business.

Lifecycle management will entail 3rd party worker Triage and Demand management, On/Off Boarding, End-to-End lifecycle tracking, Fulfillment Channels and reporting and analytics.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience or equivalent in Business Administration, Management, Finance, Economics, or related field.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

More than 10 years of experience in transformation/business transformation/digital transformation or operations support.

Should have good experience around project management, technology (SAP Procurement) and domain (procurement)

Industry certifications around project management (ICP Agile/PMP), technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba, Fieldglass) and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.) Should have experience in transformational digital change across multi-disciplined global teams.

Keen focus on internal and external stake holder engagement across all interpersonal levels within large global organizations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.