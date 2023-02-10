Vendor & Contract Team Lead

Job summary

About bpx:

At bp/bpx energy, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations around the world working across almost every part of the energy system, we are reinventing our business to help us reduce the carbon in our operations, grow new low carbon businesses and products, and actively advocate for progressive climate policies.



We are a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find ways to tackle some of the world’s biggest issues. But we know we can’t do it alone. So, whether you’re at the start of your career, or a have few years under your belt, we are looking for people who share our passion for reinvention who can bring a fresh perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.



About the Role:

The Vendor/Contract Manager is responsible for the smooth operation of the Technology and IT vendor and contract ecosystem including supporting business-sector requests for new technology capabilities. The Vendor/Contract Manager shall have a track record of managing and evaluating suppliers, processing, and negotiating contracts, supporting business units to define requirements to develop statements of work, commercial risk management, and communication skills that include metrics-based dashboard status reporting. Finally, the Technology and IT Vendor & Contracts Manager will be comfortable operating in an environment of technology-based products and services such as cloud service agreements.

tion to identify strategic suppliers, including evaluation process such as Scorecard for major suppliers

Automation to decrease work-clutter, including ServiceNOW ingestion process, ContractAI negotiation process, etc.

Communication roles with counterparts in BP Group

Commercial risk-management process, including ability to effectively communicate difficult messages.

Vendor performance evaluation process and scorecard

Segmentation of Vendors by importance, financial spend, or other strategic metrics

Monthly/Quarterly service reviews of most-valued vendors

Value leakage – identify and remediate value leakage

Develop a sourcing strategy for large IT segments (contract labor, outsourced service desk, etc.)

Dispute resolution and mediation, including consulting with bpx stakeholders with contract interpretation and recommendations to resolve disputes

Selection Process (e.g. RFP, RFI, etc.): For new work, this often includes working with the relevant business team to specify and organize requirements in a market-sensible manner; and serve as the key commercial member of a project team.

Negotiation Process including devising Negotiation Strategy. For both new and existing suppliers, leadership to drive creation and final documentation of statement of work. For legal terms and conditions (e.g. MSA), collaborate with legal to provide business context.

For expansion of work for current supplier, organize, negotiate, and finalize relevant documents such as Statement of Work; and conform to MSA terms and conditions

Process contract extensions

Risk summary and presentation to senior leadership for approval

Knowledge of managed service agreements, software agreements, and cloud service agreements.

Mid-range strategic view to improve processes, automate, and out-task repeatable tasks and free-up cycles for higher value work

Collaboration with adjacent teams in Legal, PSCM, and BP Grou

University Degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or Engineering.

5+ years of experience negotiating and managing IT and Technology Contracts. Experience in a Technology / Fortune 500 company is a plus.

Strong ERP experience (SAP)

Agile experience

Excellent communication and presentation skills with both technical and nontechnical team members and stakeholders.

Encourage and demonstrate comfort with change, ambiguity, debate, conflict, experimentation, and informed risk taking.

Ability to maintain high ethics and integrity.

Experience and comfortable in working in a dynamic fast paced environment.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines, with excellent time management skills.

Vendor Management:Contract Manager:Bpx IT and Technology/Business community is segmented into a few large strategic relationshipsand is heavily augmented by point-solutions offered by niche technology firms, often in thecloud-services/SaaS space. Contract management overlaps with traditional procurement functions.Contract Manager proficiencies include:Required Qualifications:This position is based in Denver, Colorado. Houston, Texas is optional.We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $119,274-$197,348*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.