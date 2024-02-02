Vessel Manager, Oil

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Summary:

This is a Grade G located in Bp Singapore.To act as vessel manager for assigned vessels, providing leadership to the vessels to ensure a high level of operational and safety performance as specified within the Fleet Operations Performance Contract. Ensure vessel is operated and maintained to positively project the BP brand.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Technical and HSSE : Manage and oversee all activities directly related to the management and operation of assigned vessels, including HSSE performance and procurement of spares and services. Ensure timely approvals, reviews, responses and archiving of/to all risk assessments, HSSE meeting minutes, hours of work, handover management of change process and manning issues.

Operations: Ensure assigned vessels and are operated and maintained in accordance with all BP, Flag, Class and Industry requirements. That all change is formally managed under MoC process, including asset modifications and re-assignment of line accountabilities. Vessel specific technical, commercial and HSSE records are appropriately kept and incidents failures & deficiencies are correctly reported, investigated, recorded and communicated.

Finance : Ensure costs, including those during dry dock, are managed in accordance with budget requirements and support other teams in the identification of opportunities to simplify / improve/ reduce costs.

Commercial: Ensure maximum availability of assigned vessels for commercial trading by minimising downtime with effective planning in consultation with Commercial teams and International Gas. Proactive use of opportunities emerging from delays / waiting periods for maintenance and inspection. Intervene on vessels matters where failure to do so could impact on vessel commercial operations. Consult with local or regional BP Shipping subject matter experts for support on decisions relating to regional or specific technical areas.

Commercial : Provide the SIRE Inspection co-ordinator with positive and accurate responses to third party observations on assigned vessels under the OCIMF SIRE system of ship vetting and thus maintaining third party approvals for use of vessels.

Procedures: Provide feedback to the document owner of all vessel related procedures within the Fleet OMS to ensure they remain fit for purpose. Provide input into the review and update of these procedures.

Compliance : Implement and monitor standards and operating practices on assigned vessels to comply with Fleet OMS. Ensure vessels are operating effectively with respect to plant operation and hull/propeller efficiency. Ensure a vessel visit report is completed for each vessel visited, as required by Fleet OMS, and that this report is circulated to interested parties and filed on the SharePoint site.

People: Monitor performance, coach and mentor the Master and Chief Engineers of assigned vessels and feedback to BPMS on completion of the annual sea staff appraisals, using the PDMS application. Assist in mentoring, coaching the senior deck officers as and when required. Assist BPMS with input on training and interviewing of new hires and cadet inductions. Participate in Sea Staff's promotion panel.

Monitor performance, coach and mentor the Master and Chief Engineers of assigned vessels and feedback to BPMS on completion of the annual sea staff appraisals, using the PDMS application. Assist in mentoring, coaching the senior deck officers as and when required. Assist BPMS with input on training and interviewing of new hires and cadet inductions. Participate in Sea Staff's promotion panel. Required to fulfil a role in the BPS Incident Management Team (IMT) or Business Support Team (BST).

Required to attend annual IMT training and participate in an annual IMT exercise.

Our requirements

Engineering Class 1 Motor/Steam or Combined Certificate of Competency or equivalent

Sea going experience in the rank of Chief Engineer or Second Engineer Officer on board oil tankers

Technical / Role-specific Competencies

Technical and operational management of oil tanker vessels including management Systems; Classification Society and Flag Administration; Project Management; HSSE; People and Competence; Vessel Operation Performance; Commercial; Inspection; Management of Change; BPS Standards; Finance.

Thermophysical properties of cirty and clean oils

Operation and maintenance of Slow Speed Marine Diesel Engines

Ancillary Systems: Refrigeration and Air Conditioning; Steering Gear; Fuel Oil and Lube Oil Systems; Sea Water and Fresh Water Systems; Compressed Air Systems; Purifiers

Electrical: Alarms and Instrumentation; Generation and Distribution

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.