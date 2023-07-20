Vetting & Clearance Senior Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for contributing to the strategic direction of BP Shipping, managing senior partner relationships and initiatives to provide safe, efficient, environmentally responsible marine and shipping solutions in support of BP Group strategies and continuous improvement

Trading & Shipping



Shipping Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The carriage of liquid hydrocarbons and other hydrogen vectors by third party vessels represent a significant risk to the bp Group. The purpose of the Vetting & Clearance team is to ensure that any vessel employed by the bp Group meets with bp's standards thereby managing this risk.

The Snr Manager V&C will play a key role in providing assurance to bp businesses and associates for marine-related activities, through delivery of a combination of routine marine assurance assessments, vetting/clearance and the provision of ad-hoc marine advice and support.

Be a key member of Shipping’s global V&C Leadership Team and manage and lead a diverse team of senior professional marine engineers and mariners supporting their core deliverables as well as personal and professional growth.

Manage the day-to-day delivery of vetting & clearance services to bp Entities within their respective regions, including the delivery of vetting/clearance of oil, gas and chemical carrying vessels.

Working collaboratively with Shipping’s Audit & Inspection team and Marine teams to evaluate and ultimately adjudicate suitability of operators of 3rd party vessels and terminal facilities against industry and bp standards, as applicable, for use by bp.

Collaborate with V&C LT to deliver continuous improvement of vetting and clearance practices through the development, promulgation and implementation of new digital platforms and consistent ways of working across the globe in support of bp Group businesses.

When needed work with business Entities to define and develop novel assurance procedures appropriate to the project proposed.

Identify scope of current and future shipping and marine related activities, providing early marine advice and functional assurance to ensure compliance with the Group OMS, including involvement in projects/peer group reviews and pre/post start up audits.

Provide support and advice to third party and external contractors employed by bp businesses for vetting/clearance and specific shipping/marine projects worldwide.

Identify and support business relationships with internal collaborators and the work of relevant international and industry bodies and external partners.

Class II/2 or III/2 (Master Mariner or Chief Engineer)

Lead Auditor qualification

Experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/ 2nd Engineer on board oil, gas or chemical tankers.

or-

Equivalent professional marine qualification/experience with a shipping background with substantial experience in ship operations/risk management and/or marine terminal operations/risk management

Time spent in ashore either in superintendency position or marine surveying / consultancy with additional qualifications.

Experience with OCIMF SIRE, TMSA, and Marine Terminal Baseline criteria

Experience with risk assessment techniques

Familiarity with bp’s specific marine vetting applications

Familiarity with the Marine Activity Manual and OMS requirements

Experience of working with OCIMF / SIGTTO on committee or Expert Groups

SIRE / CDI inspector accreditation

Knowledge of project planning processes

Post graduate degree in a Shipping or Business-related field.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



