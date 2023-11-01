Vetting & Clearance Superintendent

This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Shipping Group



At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? You got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!

The carriage of hydrocarbons by third party vessels represent significant risk to the BP Group. The purpose of the Vetting & Clearance team is to ensure that any vessel employed by the BP Group meets bp's standards thereby managing this risk. As part of the Vetting & Clearance Team, the V&C Superintendent through their deep technical marine operations experience will play a key role in setting mitigating measures as required to support business delivery in challenging marine environments. They will also be responsible for providing assurance to BP businesses and associates for marine related activities, by performing any combination of routine marine assurance assessments, vetting and clearance reviews and providing ad-hoc marine advice and support.

Perform vetting and clearance activities, including assessment, oversight, screening and clearance of oil, gas, chemical and dry bulk vessels, and terminals.

Perform vetting and clearance activities, including assessment, oversight, screening and clearance vessel owner/technical manager, STS contractor and terminal operator assessment reports to determine their conformance with relevant standards and their suitability for use by bp.

Evaluate the suitability of newly identified potential TC technical managers and vessels nominated for TC and provide reports to the V&C LT.

Support the V&C LT in ensuring consistent application of all marine assurance policies and procedures and provide guidance to bp businesses to ensure similar implementation.

Provide feedback to the operations and performance, HSE, Marine and Engineering teams to support the development and promulgation of assessment best practice with the objective of achieving global consistency of assessment activity across employed and sub-contracted activity.

Contribute towards the maintenance of the integrated Marine Assurance System (iMAS/CLEAR) database and other relevant data sources to ensure accurate and contemporary information.

Provide marine activity support and advice to bp Terminals, Charterers, Operators, Logistics Teams, bp contractors, third parties and other shipping activities as requested.

Conduct self-verification and report incidents and breaches through internal reporting systems.

Identify, scope, draft, implement, maintain, and monitor improvements in iMAS user base.

Providing oversight of the performance and delivery of third-party data providers.

Class II/2 or III/2 (Master Mariner or Chief Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/ 2nd Engineer on board oil or gas tankers (LNG, Ammonia). Equivalent professional marine qualification/experience with a shipping background including substantial experience in the management of ship operations and/or management of marine terminal operations.

Deep technical marine operations experience.

Knowledge of OCIMF inc SIRE, TMSA & Marine Terminal Baseline criteria

Knowledge of risk assessment techniques.

The ability to identify and deliver business change in complex and challenging environment.

Evidence of strong IT ability and technology awareness.

Terminal Assessments: Purpose; Planning; Processing the BPTA.

Ship Owner Assessments: Purpose; Planning; Processing the BPCA.

Ship Owner Meetings: Meeting with Ship Owners.

Vessel Inspections: Purpose; Planning Report Reviews; Assessing Reports.

Processing Voyage Clearance Requests: Purpose; Vessel Clearance; Location Clearance.

STS Contractor Assessments: Purpose; Planning; Processing the STS Contractor Assessment.

Risk Assessment: Leading Risk Assessments.

Management of Change: Coordinating MoC Process.

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.