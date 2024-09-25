Vetting & Clearance Superintendent

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Shipping Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
The carriage of hydrocarbons by third party vessels represents significant risk to the bp Group. The purpose of the Vetting & Clearance team is to ensure that any vessel employed by the bp Group meets bp's standards thereby managing this risk. As part of the Vetting & Clearance Team, the V&C Superintendent through their deep technical marine operations experience will play a key role in setting mitigating measures as required to support business delivery in challenging marine environments. They will also be responsible for providing assurance to bp businesses and associates for marine related activities, by performing any combination of routine marine assurance assessments, vetting and clearance reviews and providing ad-hoc marine advice and support.
Key accountabilities
Essential education
Class II/2 or III/2 (Master Mariner or Chief Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/ 2nd Engineer on board oil, gas or chemical tankers
- or –
Equivalent professional marine qualification/experience with a shipping background including substantial experience in the management of ship operations, Naval Architecture and/or management of marine terminal operations
Essential experience and & job requirements
Desirable criteria
Why join bp
At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine Operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.