Vetting & Clearance Superintendent

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The carriage of hydrocarbons by third party vessels represent significant risk to the BP Group. The purpose of the Vetting & Clearance team is to ensure that any vessel employed by the BP Group meets BP's standards thereby managing this risk. As part of the Vetting & Clearance Team, the V&C Superintendent through their deep technical marine operations experience will play a key role in setting mitigating measures as required to support business delivery in challenging marine environments. They will also be responsible for providing assurance to BP businesses and associates for marine related activities, by performing any combination of routine marine assurance assessments, vetting and clearance reviews and providing ad-hoc marine advice and support.



Key Accountabilities

Perform vetting and clearance activities, including assessment, oversight, screening and clearance of oil, gas, chemical and dry bulk vessels and terminals. Perform vetting and clearance activities, including assessment, oversight, screening and clearance vessel owner/technical manager, STS contractor and terminal operator assessment reports to determine their conformance with relevant standards and their suitability for use by bp. Evaluate the suitability of newly identified potential Time Charter (TC) technical managers and vessels nominated for TC and provide reports to the V&C LT. Monitor the ongoing performance of TC partner companies as assigned. Support the V&C LT in ensuring consistent application of all marine assurance policies and procedures and provide guidance to BP businesses to ensure similar implementation. Provide feedback to the HSSEQ, Marine and Engineering teams to support the development and promulgation of assessment best practice with the objective of achieving global consistency of assessment activity across employed and sub-contracted activity. Contribute towards the maintenance of the integrate Marine Assurance System (iMAS) database and other relevant data sources to ensure accurate and contemporary information. Provide marine activity support and advice to BP Terminals, Charterers, Operators, Logistics Teams, BP contractors, third parties and other shipping activities as requested. Conduct self verification and report incidents and breaches through internal reporting systems. Identify, scope, draft, implement, maintain and monitor improvements in iMAS user base. Providing oversight of the performance and delivery of third party data providers.

Essential Education

Class II/2 or III/2 (Master Mariner or Chief Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/ 2nd Engineer on board oil, gas or chemical tankers

- or –

Equivalent professional marine qualification/experience with a shipping background including substantial experience in the management of ship operations and/or management of marine terminal operations.



Essential Experience

Deep technical marine operations experience .

Knowledge of OCIMF including SIRE,TMSA & Marine Terminal Baseline criteria

Knowledge of risk assessment techniques

The ability to identify and deliver business change in complex and challenging environment

Terminal Assessments: Purpose; Planning; Processing the BPTA

Ship Owner Assessments: Purpose; Planning; Processing the BPCA

Ship Owner Meetings: Meeting with Ship Owners

Vessel Inspections: Purpose; Planning Report Reviews; Assessing Reports

Processing Voyage Clearance Requests: Purpose; Vessel Clearance; Location Clearance

STS Contractor Assessments: Purpose; Planning; Processing the STS Contractor Assessment

Risk Assessment: Leading Risk Assessments

Management of Change: Coordinating MoC Process

Risk analytical experience specifically the development of dynamic barrier assessments and leading indicators

SIRE Inspector accreditation

Chartered Status

Knowledge of statistical analysis techniques

Knowledge of project planning processes

