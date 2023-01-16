Vetting & Clearance Superintendent

Grade G. Responsible for deploying specialist Shipping knowledge to manage safe & efficient operations and protect the BP Shipping business from risk through leading on a range of approval, logistics, inspection, assurance and vessel management activity
The carriage of hydrocarbons by third party vessels represent significant risk to the BP Group. The purpose of the Vetting & Clearance team is to ensure that any vessel employed by the BP Group meets bp's standards thereby managing this risk. As part of the Vetting & Clearance Team, the V&C Superintendent through their deep technical marine operations experience will play a key role in setting mitigating measures as required to support business delivery in challenging marine environments. They will also be responsible for providing assurance to BP businesses and associates for marine related activities, by performing any combination of routine marine assurance assessments, vetting and clearance reviews and providing ad-hoc marine advice and support.
Key Accountabilities