Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

This role is going to provide the AG executive leadership with studies & reviews of near and long term optimization opportunities & new value generation prospects for all AG assets in order to maximize value, profitability and safety while simultaneously integrating and aligning with ADNOC’s vision of energy supply and delivery for the UAE and overseas markets.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Vice President, Optimization & Project Studies

In this role You will:

Liaise with internal-external stakeholders/concerned parties to conduct studies that support the development of ADNOC Gas long term growth strategy and ensure alignment with overall ADNOC & UAEs energy strategy.

Lead the Identify, Assess and Select stages of all strategically important studies that support the delivery of ADNOC Gas long term growth strategy.

Establish the assessment & development of both long- and short-term optimization/value generation initiatives pertaining to market scenarios, market penetration, engineering and technological innovations.

Ensure that the impact of any studies evaluate the effects on both upstream and downstream stakeholders to safeguard efficient integration along the whole hydrocarbon chain.

What You will need to be successful:

Proven ability managing multiple projects, deadlines, and priorities in a fast-paced, ever-changing and evolving work environment.

Ability to write business reports and executive summaries for Senior Management approvals.

Proven ability to collaborate across different functions as well as ability to support and influence change.

Strong critical thinking skills.

Professional Certifications and Membership of a recognized professional institute.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package.

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.