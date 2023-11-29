Vice President, Planning and Performance Management – P&O

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



The role plays a key role supporting the Oil Production and Operations Business Group.The VP PPM is responsible for leading the deployed PPM teams in OP&O, and coordinating PPM activity across the Business Group, in order to report and manage the portfolio’s contribution to bp’s short term targets and longer-term strategy.The role will require the successful candidate to provide insights and support to the P&O leadership team in delivery of bp’s targets, tracking progress through results, GFO and Longer Term Plans, as well as provide leadership to the P&O PPM teams across the business group, driving effectiveness, standardization and simplification in support of business outcomes.Reporting to the SVP PPM, the role provides an opportunity to lead a global team, gain exposure to EVP and SVPs and central teams as well as have a global impact on one of bp’s most important businesses.



What you'll do:

Lead global P&O PPM team, driving team effectiveness, standardization, organizational development and delivery of PPM processes across the P&O portfolio.

Provide the P&O EVP and Leadership team with strategic insight to support delivery of bp’s short term and longer term objectives.

Support the Investor Relations team in delivery of quarterly Stock Exchange Announcements (SEA), strategy updates and investor events.

Support the SVP P&O Finance in delivery of the Finance agenda for P&O including support to CFO Business Performance Reviews, LE updates

Partner with Central PPM and Performance Management teams to drive the P&O performance cadence and ensure robust forecasting processes across the organization in support of quarterly estimates, annual plans and long-term strategy updates.

Integrate across the Group, especially with Group, C&P and G&LCE PPM teams to drive consistency in approach, especially for businesses within P&O that report through other business groups (e.g. Refining).

Ensure the Code of Conduct is followed across P&O PPM and drive Cyber Security agenda

What you'll bring:

Strong team leadership, ideally across remote and global teams

Ability to analyse the data, understand the narrative and share the story with others

Background in financial Planning and Performance

Oil/Gas/Refining front line commercial/finance experience

Digital leadership

Cultural fluency

Travel Requirement

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



