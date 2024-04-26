Vice President – Yingneng LNG Marketing NOJV

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Purpose:



The VP role is a BP Secondee role in the Yingneng LNG marketing JV, based in Hangzhou. The incumbent will report directly to the JV president (counter party secondee) and also reports to the gas marketing senior manager, T&S Gas China within BP.



Responsible for managing and motivating a JV operation or sales team to deliver marketing/operation and HSSE performance, while promoting a culture of excellence and delivery within the team.



Responsibilities:

Serve as a member of JV senior management, engage in extensive marketing and operation at the JV level, execute and influence JV operation decisions with objective to protect JV and BP interests.

Facilitate the business discussion between BP directors and JV senior management team; liaise between key stakeholders to resolve any shareholder issues. work closely with BP Gas China shareholder office team to understand BP’s business strategies in China and assist its delivery

Coach, develop and retain the team staffs to maximize their potentials

Lead the JV operation department for the first 3 years: Formulate purchase strategies, negotiate and implement LNG supply contracts Responsible for operation, including to establish and implement the operation rules and procedures, prepare and coordinate procurement plans and purchase schedules, buyers' delivery plans and schedules, and other matters related to operation Responsible for HSSE, including establish and implement the operation and HSSE rules and procedures, the coordination of the use of terminal truck facilities and equipment, customer unloading facilities, LNG road tankers and roads; formulate the production and operation plans of the Company Manage the relationships with shareholder partners, local government authorities, suppliers, terminal operator, customers and transporters.

Lead the JV commercial department for the second 3 years: Market research on competitors and customers, formulate pricing and marketing strategy and plan; Develop market, negotiate and execute sales contracts; Customer relationship management;



Requirements

•University graduate

•Minimum 5 years’ experience in LNG or petrochemical products purchase or marketing roles, additional operation experience is a plus;

•Proficient in English;



Core competencies:

•Self-disciplined and adhere to key principles;

•Willing to work under pressure for the best interest of the JV and the shareholders;

•Proactive and take initiatives in handling daily issues;

•Leadership skill and Networking skill

•Critical thinking and commercial sense

•Great teammates with strong communication skills with a wide spectrum of stakeholders/ customers



Key Challenges and Complexities of the Role



The role at times needs to tackle with conflict commercial interests, or behaviors. This requires the incumbent to have a deep understanding of the underlying issues and to recognize & raise issues which may have a material impact on the JV or it’s shareholders.



Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.