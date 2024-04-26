Vice President – Yingneng LNG Marketing NOJV

Entity:Trading & Shipping
The VP role is a BP Secondee role in the Yingneng LNG marketing JV, based in Hangzhou. The incumbent will report directly to the JV president (counter party secondee) and also reports to the gas marketing senior manager, T&S Gas China within BP.
Responsible for managing and motivating a JV operation or sales team to deliver marketing/operation and HSSE performance, while promoting a culture of excellence and delivery within the team.
•University graduate
•Minimum 5 years’ experience in LNG or petrochemical products purchase or marketing roles, additional operation experience is a plus;
•Proficient in English;
•Self-disciplined and adhere to key principles;
•Willing to work under pressure for the best interest of the JV and the shareholders;
•Proactive and take initiatives in handling daily issues;
•Leadership skill and Networking skill
•Critical thinking and commercial sense
•Great teammates with strong communication skills with a wide spectrum of stakeholders/ customers
Key Challenges and Complexities of the Role
The role at times needs to tackle with conflict commercial interests, or behaviors. This requires the incumbent to have a deep understanding of the underlying issues and to recognize & raise issues which may have a material impact on the JV or it’s shareholders.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This position is not available for remote working
