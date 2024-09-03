Vietnam Demand Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about this role:

Responsible for the demand planning process in Vietnam, including the major demand assumptions and aggregated forecast. Drives monthly demand consensus numbers with sales and supply chain to ensure business intelligence is being captured in the demand system and overlaid on the statistical forecast. Manages and improves the Vulnerability & Opportunity process to drive volume gap closing activity. Owns all forecasting parameters and master data while working closely with the sales and marketing operational teams for their detailed customer and SKU inputs.

This role is using Kinaxis demand tool for the main demand processes and is part of the wider S&OP process in VN.

Depending on the Market and regional requirements, this role may also support other markets than the ones mentioned above.

What will you deliver

Captures, maintains, and tracks high level market assumptions to set aggregate market segment / product family demand plans, using the statistical forecast as an input.

Maintains statistical forecast parameters in the demand planning tool, e.g., history cleansing, supersessions, seasonality and drives statistical forecast accuracy improvement.

Drives interventions on assumptions where there is forecast bias and identifies emerging aggregated demand shifts to feed into assumptions.

Leads demand planning culture across sales, marketing, supply, and finance teams including market Leadership Team

Facilitates the market Demand Control process, i.e. ensuring that shifts in demand are being monitored and discussed with sales, marketing and supply planners and facilitating resolution of supply shortage situations with sales and marketing teams

Leads the Market monthly demand review.

Actively participates and contributes to the market supply review and represents VN in the AsPac PU Demand Review

Undertakes analysis of forecast accuracy and forecast value add KPIs to drive continuous improvement at Market level.

Participates in market NPI process to get input from marketing and supply planning teams on product changes.

Responsible to drive the Market Demand Review into a monthly consensus demand sign-off, where supply chain holds the final decision making of the volume number.​

Key Metrics include: Consensus and Statistical Forecast accuracy and Bias Forecast Value add (FVA) IFOT (due to Forecast Accuracy) SLOBS (NPIs, demand shifts, etc.)

What will you need to be successful

Supply chain or Business bachelor’s degree with very analytical approach

English as a second language is a must (verbally and written) as this role will interact closely with both local and regional market.

Kinaxis demand tool mastery will be considered highly

Ability to work cross-market and build strong connections with other partners of AsPac market.

Experience in handling mature sales and operations planning or coordinated planning process.

Knowledge of S&OP processes and demand planning/forecasting.

Ability to engage, establish relationships with and influence senior leadership and key partners across functions.

Well-developed skills in problem solving, influencing others and communication and planning.

You will work with :

The position will be reporting to ASPAC Planning Manager.

Works closely with VN sales and marketing, Market supply planning, Market Finance, Customer Operations, AsPac network sourcing manager and AsPac S&OP manager.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

We'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.