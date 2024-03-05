Job summary

Communications & External Affairs Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

bp, one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, is hiring a visual content manager. You’ll sit within bp America’s Communications and External Affairs team, working with a mix of digital strategists, writers, editors, business communicators, executives, and other leaders to explain bp’s businesses primarily to US policy, financial, media and internal audiences. You’ll create visual packages and experiences for our digital and social channels, newsletters, print products and other platforms.

The ideal candidate will have experience quickly building visual content, including infographics. You should be highly organized, confident, humble, and comfortable independently juggling multiple projects—and still be nimble enough to manage quick visual projects. Energy sector experience isn’t necessary. But some of the most important attributes for the ideal candidate will be natural curiosity, an eagerness to learn new energy technologies, and translate them into meaningful visual stories.

Play a lead role in shaping how bp America’s business storytelling is brought to life visually, aligned with brand standards.

Conceive, pitch and design infographics, charts and other visual assets in support of content programs and on an ad hoc basis, aligned with business goals. This includes identifying opportunities to distill and translate data into shareable visual content across platforms.

Provide strategic guidance to communications and business unit partners on how to visually bring projects to life in fresh ways.

Build and manage a roster of external visual storytellers (including graphic designers, illustrators, animators, video production houses, photographers, etc.) to scale content production, and work seamlessly with internal and external creative agency partners.

Manage short- and long-term visual projects.

Collect and track visual assets from a variety of internal and external sources.

Create photography and video briefs and shot lists, direct and review story boards, and other aspects of visual content production.

Support the building of web pages and other digital projects.

Handle special visual projects as needed.

Bachelor’s degree in communications or a relevant visual arts field, or equivalent experience.

5+ years’ experience developing visual content for a media company, agency, creative studio or non-media organization.

Experience translating business concepts into infographics, illustrations, animations and other visual content.

Ability to work diplomatically with diverse, global cross-functional partners.

Attention to detail and accuracy, while surfing above the work in a highly organized way to meet deadlines.

Demonstrated entrepreneurial and digital innovation mindset.

Experience using Adobe, Figma, and other visual content management software.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Digital Content, Infographic, Visual Media



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.