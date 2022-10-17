Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Visual Media Specialist

Visual Media Specialist

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141980BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade IResponsible for developing and implementing an effective and measurable communications and engagement annual plan, aligned with the overall country/regional business objectives, developing appropriate messaging for all target audiences.

Job advert external (this information is seen by candidates) :
Key accountabilities
  • Actively drive the process of documenting our common company mission, strategy and goals through the development of digital visual media productions, specifically videography and photography
  • Produce, develop and oversee technical tasks related to production and post production; including proper levels of calibration of cameras, audio, video recorders and other production equipment
  • Execute concept through completion of strategies that have significant impact on our company culture; or as directed at corporate/field level
  • Produce safety videos showing the correct manner of key work activities and showcasing the bpx energy safety programs
  • Develop graphics or illustrations for products, materials or presentations
  • Create and produce creative marketing campaigns and materials
  • Take an active and supportive role to integrate processes to understand cultural differences and capture differences across the organization
  • Facilitate the process to grow internal cohesion and share corporate culture through video production, graphic design and communications
  • Assist in ongoing projects in conjunction with COS to ensure timely execution
  • Ensure there is a clear and consistent strategic alignment
  • Assist in all corporate events; concept to production
  • Prioritizes and follows up on business demands
  • Provide a bridge for smooth communication across business units
  • Demonstrate leadership, credibility, trust, support and anticipate management needs
  • Provides cohesive leadership to build relations crucial to the success of the organization and manages a variety of special projects that are tasked
Essential Education
  • Bachelor's degree required
  • 5+ years of experience preferred
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel and Power Point), Illustrator, Avid and Final Cut Pro/Premiere Pro/or similar
  • Experience with videography, photography, drone cinematography and graphic design
Essential experience and job requirements
  • Exceptional organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail
  • Leading interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships with stakeholders
  • Expert level written and verbal communication skills
  • Demonstrated proactive approaches to problem solving with strong decision making capability
  • Professional maturity
  • Highly resourceful team-player with ability to be extremely effective independently
  • Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion, be adaptable to various competing demands and demonstrate the highest level of professionalism
  • Demonstrate ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment
  • Forward looking thinker; who actively seeks opportunities and solutions
Other Requirements (e. g. Travel, Location)
Approximately 25% travel
Must have a portfolio to present if granted an in-person interview.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $73,954 - $122,982 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

