Visual Media Specialist

Key accountabilities Actively drive the process of documenting our common company mission, strategy and goals through the development of digital visual media productions, specifically videography and photography

Produce, develop and oversee technical tasks related to production and post production; including proper levels of calibration of cameras, audio, video recorders and other production equipment

Execute concept through completion of strategies that have significant impact on our company culture; or as directed at corporate/field level

Produce safety videos showing the correct manner of key work activities and showcasing the bpx energy safety programs

Develop graphics or illustrations for products, materials or presentations

Create and produce creative marketing campaigns and materials

Take an active and supportive role to integrate processes to understand cultural differences and capture differences across the organization

Facilitate the process to grow internal cohesion and share corporate culture through video production, graphic design and communications

Assist in ongoing projects in conjunction with COS to ensure timely execution

Ensure there is a clear and consistent strategic alignment

Assist in all corporate events; concept to production

Prioritizes and follows up on business demands

Provide a bridge for smooth communication across business units

Demonstrate leadership, credibility, trust, support and anticipate management needs

Provides cohesive leadership to build relations crucial to the success of the organization and manages a variety of special projects that are tasked Essential Education Bachelor's degree required

5+ years of experience preferred

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel and Power Point), Illustrator, Avid and Final Cut Pro/Premiere Pro/or similar

Experience with videography, photography, drone cinematography and graphic design Essential experience and job requirements Exceptional organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail

Leading interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships with stakeholders

Expert level written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrated proactive approaches to problem solving with strong decision making capability

Professional maturity

Highly resourceful team-player with ability to be extremely effective independently

Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion, be adaptable to various competing demands and demonstrate the highest level of professionalism

Demonstrate ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment

Forward looking thinker; who actively seeks opportunities and solutions Other Requirements (e. g. Travel, Location)

Approximately 25% travel

Must have a portfolio to present if granted an in-person interview.



We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $73,954 - $122,982 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.