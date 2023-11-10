Voice & Collaboration Lead Architect

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Job Summary:bp's architecture teams address complex problems by using ground breaking technologies, fusing business insights, product management proficiency, and technical skill to propel bp towards a sustainable, lower carbon future. Our architects knit together the diverse digital realms, collaborators, and technology procurers to formulate a unified, agile, and robust digital architecture for bp.bp is in search of an experienced and hard-working Lead Voice Architect to influence the design, governance, and progression of its voice solutions.



Bp is implementing a new strategy for voice, a large proportion of this a move toward Microsoft Teams, this position is responsible for designing, implementing, and optimizing voice systems across the organization. Building patterns that allow voice dependent infrastructure to leverage voice with minimal onsite infrastructure footprint. They will be pivotal in ensuring that our infrastructure wide voice solutions are reliable, scalable, and integrate seamlessly with other technologies within the organization. This role will be at the forefront of the company's efforts to demonstrate pioneering voice technologies for enhanced communication, collaboration, and productivity.

The individual will be adept at simplifying complex technical language and concepts, ensuring that business partners who are not IT-focused can clearly articulate their requirements as well as understand and align with the voice technology strategies and implementations. As the Principal Voice Architect, you will:

Your Accountabilities:

Team: You directly influence product and service design. You are the lead architect and design authority building scalable and performant site networks using modern technologies and approaches. You will not just lead, but you will "do". Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.

Architecture: Like most large enterprises, some elements of our platform portfolio contain the most sophisticated technologies readily available. Other elements represent legacy investments. You will develop the voice strategy, reference architectures, and roadmaps that will enable us to continually evolve and innovate our site connectivity services.

Relationships: You will understand the business drivers, challenges and emerging use cases that will influence our network strategy and trigger change in network products and capabilities. You will continuously scan the external market for relevant technologies, and you will recommend and introduce those technologies at scale and with pace. In addition to technical competency, you will collaborate with architects and partners in adjacent teams, to collect requirements and build them into future product releases.

Technology: You have a passion for learning and leading by example, and enjoy designing and building automated, virtualized, and secure communication networks. You possess broad knowledge of voice, network and security products, solutions and vendors and an ability to rapidly adapt new technologies to enhance and optimize services.

Safety and Compliance: You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Voice Infrastructure Planning Collaborate with partners across various groups to understand voice requirements, assess current capabilities, and resolve future needs. Develop strategic plans for scalable, secure, and robust voice architectures that support the diverse needs of a global organization.

Design & Deployment Design global voice infrastructure solutions, ensuring they are resilient, scalable, and aligned with industry and company standards. Coordinate the deployment of new voice systems and upgrades to existing infrastructure.

Integration with Other Systems Ensure that voice systems are fully integrated with other IT infrastructure components, such as data networks, cloud platforms, and security systems. Collaborate with other IT teams to provide seamless communication experiences.

Performance & Quality Monitor system performance, ensuring high availability and minimal disruption. Drive continuous improvement initiatives to elevate voice quality, reduce latency, and enhance the end-user experience.

Security & Compliance Ensure that all voice infrastructure components are secure, aligned with data privacy laws, and protected against potential threats. Collaborate with the cybersecurity team to establish standard methodologies and regular audits.

Vendor Management & Procurement Develop and maintain strong relationships with vendors, ensuring that the organization gets the best value and highest quality services and products. Lead all aspects of procurement processes related to voice technologies.

Documentation & Knowledge Transfer Maintain comprehensive documentation for all voice infrastructure components. Conduct training sessions and workshops for internal teams to ensure smooth operations.



About you

Your experience and expertise will include:

A robust background in voice systems architecture, including experience with legacy PBX systems, Cisco Call Manager, with a specific emphasis on transitioning to MS Teams solutions. You possess a highly developed understanding of the intricacies involved in integrating and migrating these systems.

Extensive knowledge of network principles and how they interact with voice solutions, ensuring flawless communication across platforms.

Proven real-world experience in modern voice communication strategies, design, and deployment, ensuring compatibility and scalability with enterprise-level demands.

Practical experience with interoperability between various voice systems, ensuring smooth transitions during upgrades or system changes.

Solid knowledge of security protocols and standard methodologies related to voice communication, ensuring that all voice transmissions are secure and stays in sync with enterprise and regulatory standards.

A proven track record in demonstrating your technical knowledge to design and implement voice communication strategies, while also developing platform roadmaps for future growth.

Familiarity with automation frameworks, especially those relevant to voice communication solutions, ensuring optimal performance and resource utilization.

Strong social skills and the ability to translate complex voice architecture topics into comprehensible and accessible language for a diverse audience.

Experience in leading and guiding teams in the voice communication domain, fostering a culture of mutual respect, innovation, and continuous learning.

Ability to work both independently with minimal supervision and collaboratively as part of a team, adjusting seamlessly to the needs of projects and interpersonal goals.

Degree level or equivalent experience, ideally focused in Computer Science/IT, Network Engineering, or a related field.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.