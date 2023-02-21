Voice of the Customer Analyst - bp pulse

Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact!



bp pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a Voice of the Customer Analyst. There is no established formula, customers have changing demands and expectations across an increasingly complex landscape. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.

Responsibilities:

Lead the creation and development of Customer Experience dashboards for key customer segments across multiple touchpoints

Run a real-time tracking and monitoring programme, feeding back actionable insights to key collaborators to improve business performance

Identify and quantify the impact of CX measurement on business performance, pinpointing and prioritizing the key levers in a customer journey

Partner with regional Customer Keepers to feed them relevant information to drive impact

Prioritising dashboards and the backlog of features according to business impact

Partner with data and tech teams to enhance dashboards with relevant data feeds

Pull in secondary data across the business to enrich the data and insight e.g. social media data, online reviews, etc

Essential Criteria:

Demonstrable experience running up measurable CX programmes

Data and tech-literate, able confidently to interact with these stakeholders to build practical insight for pulse

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Relevant experience in turning data into quality insights and business recommendations to influence stakeholders and workstreams

Strong project management as well as a track record of delivering projects in complex and ambiguous environments

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

