Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Are you a customer and commercial focused market leader that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced retail business?

If so then the role of Voice of the Customer Lead role may be a great fit for you! It's responsible for crafting the customer experience dashboard, translating data to insights and recommendations, to ensure relevant teams across our retail business can take ownable actions to improve our customer experience.

The role would suit someone with experience working in regional Europe or global roles, as this role covers a number of regions across Europe. We're looking for passionate, proactive, self -driven individuals who are passionate about customer insights and improving customer experience.

The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as the marketing leader within the country or cluster we want individuals who can play a meaningful role in crafting our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store. We are looking for a marketer who is passionate about knowing our customers inside-out in both mobility and convenience (M&C).

Customers are changing their behaviour in lightning speed and this role is responsible for crafting the end-to-end customer experience based on their journey, touchpoints mission-led segmentation, insights, data and research, to identify both in-year and strategic opportunities to grow customer base, frequency and basket value.

Key Responsibilites:

Represent M&C Europe and partner with the Global M&C Europe team to craft the creation and development of Customer Experience dashboards for key customer segments across multiple touchpoints.

Ensure data is fed to the Customers Experience dashboards, translate the data into insights and narrative, and share on a regularly basis with wider cross functional teams

Run a real time tracking and monitoring programme, feeding back actionable insights to key partners to improve business performance

Identify and quantify the impact of CX measurement on business performance, pinpointing and prioritizing the key levers in a customer journey

Partner with M&C Europe Opex team to ensure any tools to collect customer feedback can be operationalized on site and/ or online

Prioritising dashboards and backlog of features according to business impact

Partner with data teams to enhance dashboards with relevant data feeds.

Key Skills:

Experience running up measurable customer experience programmes

Data and tech literate, ability to take actionable insights and provide recommendations based on data

Experience urning data into quality insights and business recommendations to influence partners and workstreams

Strong project management as well as a track record of delivering projects in complex and ambiguous environments

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Project and people relationship management

Retail Communications and marketing experience crucial essential



This position is open to working from any bp location



