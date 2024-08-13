Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a



Voyage Claims Analyst

The Voyage Claims team sits within GBS supporting Shipping Operations and is dedicated to managing risk and maximising commercial value.

The Team provides a first-class service to both Trading & Shipping RPT Operations and BP Shipping Chartering in the handling of vessel claims and shipping related ancillary-charges on the owned and time-chartered (OTC) fleet of oil tankers.

The Voyage Claims Analyst is responsible for invoicing for all post fixture claims on their portfolio of vessels. The role requires calculating, negotiating and settlement of all claims with BP entities, vessel owners and charterers including oil majors, trading companies and brokerages. The Team work in close co-operation with the Trading & Shipping community to provide analytical information and guidance to the team of BP charterers, in order to avoid losses under the charter parties and to ultimately maximise chartering profits.

In this role You will:

Handle and responsible for a lively portfolio of vessels.

Provide commercial expertise in the financial execution/implementation of charterparties for BP Shipping.

Management of all financial aspects of a voyage for Owned and Time Charter fleet in accordance with BP Shipping Policies and Commercial Procedures:

Review of recap to understand all commercial aspects and highlight any recoverable items, advising stakeholders of opportunities to optimise voyage earnings.

Track vessels to identify potential claims.

Calculation and issue of invoices for freight, hire, demurrage, deviation, and other claims. Update key collaborators if the overall voyage earnings are impacted.

Negotiation of claims issued.

Verify and pay vendor invoices for voyage related costs (including but not limited to bunker and broker commission invoices).

Prepare and handle hire payments, off hire calculations, recovery of costs, external profit share calculations and vessel performance claims.

Lead month end financial close process for portfolio, including timely income/cost accruals calculations, provision entries and support T&S Finance with any P&L queries.

Highlight accounting entries that need to be made and submit journal requests when required.

Ensure Anti Money Laundering policy is rigorously adhered to.

Build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external collaborators to ensure optimal commercial performance for BP Group.

Support the team with projects, training, and coverage.

Provide feedback to charterers on potential opportunities to optimise vessel income. Support continuous improvement from a Voyage Claims perspective.

Provide commercial assistance to the oil and ship operators, oil traders and ship charterers.

Provide training and develop awareness of Voyage Claims activity and benefit across the RPTE business and beyond.

Ensure compliance with all BP policies and procedures including Anti Money Laundering policy, Shipping policy and team credit control requirements.

Work collaboratively across the team to ensure delivery against our full portfolio.

Any other duties or ad-hoc projects as may be required.

What You will need to be successful:

Finance/Accounting/Economics qualifications

2-3 years proven experience

able to demonstrate or have a consistent track record encompassing the following key foundation skills.

Strong commercial instinct – a focus on delivering comprehensive value for BP.

Flexible and open thinker.

Strong numerical, written, and oral skills.

Ability to successfully negotiate.

Ability to work under pressure to numerous and frequent deadlines.

Ability to prioritise and organise.

Attention to detail.

Ability to identify and embed best-practice and cross portfolio consistency.

A continuous improvement approach.

Knowledge of the physical oil environment.

Knowledge of commercial shipping matters and industry leading Charter Parties.

Knowledge of shipping freight, demurrage and related ancillary charges.

Experience using the Veson IMOS platform

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.