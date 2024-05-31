Job summary

The Voyage Claims Analyst is responsible for invoicing for all post fixture claims on their portfolio of vessels. The role requires calculating, negotiating and settlement of all claims with BP entities, vessel owners and charterers including oil majors, trading companies and brokerages. The Team work in close co-operation with the Trading & Shipping community to provide analytical information and guidance to the team of BP charterers, in order to avoid losses under the charter parties and to ultimately improve chartering profits.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage and responsible for a busy portfolio of vessels.

Provide commercial expertise in the financial execution/implementation of charterparties for BP Shipping.

Management of all financial aspects of a voyage for Owned and Time Charter fleet in accordance with BP Shipping Policies and Commercial Procedures:

Review of recap to understand all commercial aspects and highlight any recoverable, advising stakeholders of opportunities to optimise voyage earnings.

Track vessels to identify potential claims.

Calculation and issue of invoices for freight, hire, demurrage, deviation, and other claims. Update key stakeholders if the overall voyage earnings are impacted.

Negotiation of claims issued.

Verify and pay vendor invoices for voyage related costs (including but not limited to bunker and broker commission invoices).

Prepare and manage hire payments, off hire calculations, recovery of costs, external profit share calculations and vessel performance claims.

Manage month end financial close process for portfolio, including timely income/cost accruals calculations, provision entries and support T&S Finance with any P&L queries.

Highlight accounting entries that need to be made and submit journal requests when required.

Ensure Anti Money Laundering policy is strictly adhered to.

Build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders to ensure optimal commercial performance for BP Group.

Support the team with projects, training, and coverage.

Provide feedback to charterers on potential opportunities to optimise vessel income. Support continuous improvement from a Voyage Claims perspective.

Provide commercial assistance to the oil and ship operators, oil traders and ship charterers.

Provide training and develop awareness of Voyage Claims activity and improvement across the RPTE business and beyond.

Ensure compliance with all BP policies and procedures including Anti Money Laundering policy, Shipping policy and team credit control requirements.

Work collaboratively across the Voyage Claims team to ensure delivery against our full portfolio.

Any other duties or ad-hoc projects as may be required.

Essential Education & Experience:

Finance/Accounting/Economics qualification.

2-3 years relevant experience.

Flexibility to work following UK shift hours.

You should be able to demonstrate or have a consistent track record encompassing the following key foundation skills.

Strong commercial instinct – a focus on delivering comprehensive value for BP.

Flexible and open problem solver.

Strong numerical, written, and oral skills.

Ability to influence.

Ability to successfully negotiate.

Ability to work under pressure to numerous and frequent deadlines.

Ability to prioritise and organise.

Attention to detail.

Ability to identify and embed standard methodology and cross portfolio consistency.

A continuous improvement attitude.

Performance Bias - focuses efforts and prioritises work to deliver business value.

Business Sense - takes account of inter-relationships between customers, suppliers & the organisation.

Strategy attitude - understands Chartering strategy and aligns Claims activity and income maximisation to support its delivery.

Partnership and Collaboration - actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners and networks.

Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of the physical oil environment.

Knowledge of commercial shipping matters and industry leading Charter Parties.

Knowledge of shipping freight, demurrage and related ancillary charges.

Problem solving skills, highly numerate and analytical.

Working knowledge of accounting principles including experience with SAP.

Experience using the Veson IMOS platform

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.







