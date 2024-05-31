Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a



Voyage Claims Lead Analyst

The Voyage Claims team sits within GBS supporting Shipping Operations and is dedicated to managing risk and maximising commercial value.

The Team provides a first-class service to both Trading & Shipping RPT Operations and BP Shipping Chartering in the handling of vessel claims and shipping related ancillary charges on the owned and time-chartered (OTC) fleet of oil tankers.

The Voyage Claims Lead Analyst is responsible for invoicing for all post-fixture claims on their portfolio of vessels. In addition, the Lead Analyst will take on additional project work as required, represent the team both internally and externally including third-party claim negotiation and debt analysis, review and approve Claims Analysts workload where applicable, be a mentor to Claims Analysts and support them, support the Voyage Claims Team Manager with Month End related activity in line with the role Delegation of Authority.

In this role You will:

Handle and be responsible for a small portfolio of vessels

Responsible for providing subject matter expertise for post fixture claims; taking the lead and representing their benches.

Provide mentoring support to Analysts and help Team Lead identifying professional development opportunities.

Handle month end financial close process for portfolio, including timely income/cost accruals calculations, provision entries and support T&S Finance with any P&L queries.

Check and approve invoices and claims for Voyage Claims Analysts without appropriate DOFA.

Lead, support and actively contribute to reducing the Teams aged debt position; supporting Analysts in debt negotiation and settlement.

Support the Manager in managing performance against the team’s Key Performance Indicators.

Lead ad-hoc, strategic and/or continuous improvement projects both in-team and for the wider RPTE business.

Build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders, providing feedback and continuous improvement.

Lead the providing of commercial assistance and CP clause feedback to Charterers and Ship Operators.

Provide training and develop awareness of Claims-activity and profit across the RPTE business and beyond.

Steward the audit program and feedback lessons learnt.

Ensure compliance with all BP policies and procedures including Cyber, Anti Money Laundering policy, Shipping policy and team credit control requirements.

Support the Manager in Team recruitment, and lead in the training of new joiners.

Provide support and cover for the Manager / Team Lead as required.

What You will need to be successful:

Finance/Accounting/Economics degree

5-8 years proven experience

Strong commercial instinct – a focus on delivering comprehensive value for BP.

Flexible and open-thinker with a continuous improvement attitude.

Attention to detail with strong numerical, written, and oral skills.

Ability to influence and successfully negotiate.

Ability to work under pressure to numerous and frequent deadlines.

Ability to prioritise and organise.

Performance Bias: focuses efforts and prioritises work to deliver business value.

Business Acumen: takes account of inter-relationships between customers, suppliers and the organisation.

Strategic mentality: understands Chartering strategy and aligns Claims activity and income maximisation to support its delivery.

Partnership and Collaboration actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners and networks. Knowledge of the physical oil environment

Knowledge of commercial shipping matters and industry leading Charter Parties.

Knowledge of shipping freight, demurrage and related ancillary charges.

Problem solving skills, highly numerate and analytical.

Experience using the Veson IMOS platform

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

