Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a



Voyage Claims Manager

The Voyage Claims team sits within GBS supporting Shipping Operations and is dedicated to managing risk and maximising commercial value.

The Team provides a first-class service to both Trading & Shipping RPT Operations and BP Shipping Chartering in the handling of vessel claims and shipping related ancillary charges on the owned and time-chartered (OTC) fleet of oil tankers.

In this role You will:

People management of a team

Oversight and management of Claims related systems which maximise voyage earnings

Drive continuous improvement through the team’s processes and procedures in service of the broader BP Shipping strategy

Ensure the processing of timely hire payments for Time Charter vessels

Lead all aspects of the calculation of profit share entitlements between BP Shipping, BP Group & Third-Party partners

Coordinate the voyage monitoring process to promote accurate financial reporting.

Support the credit control reporting of the team, liaising closely with Chartering to ensure debt is robustly managed

Ensure opportunities for contractual improvements are highlighted regularly to front office & encourage the sharing of lessons-learned and opportunities for future transactions

Handle and be responsible for a lively portfolio of vessels.

Provide commercial expertise in the financial execution/implementation of charterparties for BP Shipping.

Ensure Anti Money Laundering policy is strictly adhered to.

Build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders to ensure optimal

commercial performance for BP Group.

Support the team with projects, training, and coverage.

Provide feedback to charterers on potential opportunities to optimise vessel income. Support continuous improvement from a Voyage Claims perspective.

Provide commercial assistance to the oil and ship operators, oil traders and ship charterers.

Provide training and develop awareness of Voyage Claims activity and benefit across the RPTE business and beyond.

Ensure compliance with all BP policies and procedures including Anti Money Laundering, Shipping policy and team credit control requirements.

Work collaboratively across the team to ensure delivery against our full portfolio.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree or professional qualification/experience equivalent

demonstrate or have a consistent track record of 10-12 years industry experience encompassing the following key foundation skills.

Leadership experience – motivating and cultivating a hard-working team

Knowledge of commercial shipping matters and industry leading Charter Parties

Knowledge of shipping freight, demurrage and related ancillary charges.

Strong commercial instinct – a focus on delivering comprehensive value for BP.

Flexible and open thinker.

Strong numerical, written, and oral skills.

Ability to successfully negotiate.

Ability to work under pressure to numerous and frequent deadlines.

Ability to prioritise and organise.

Performance Bias - focuses efforts and prioritises work to deliver business value.

Strategic approach - understands Chartering strategy and aligns Claims activity and income maximisation to support its delivery.

Partnership and Collaboration - actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners and networks.

Knowledge of the physical oil environment.

Working knowledge of accounting principles including experience with SAP.

Legal or paralegal experience or qualification.

Proven track record for continual improvement initiatives and execution of.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.