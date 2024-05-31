Job summary

The Voyage Claims Senior Analyst is responsible for invoicing for all post fixture claims on their portfolio of vessels. In addition, the Senior Analyst will take on additional project work as required, represent the team both internally and externally including third-party claim negotiation and debt analysis, review and approve Claims Analysts workload where applicable, be a mentor to Claims Analysts and support them, support the Voyage Claims Team Manager with Month End related activity in line with the role DoA. The Senior Analyst will also cover the Voyage Claims Team Manager during periods of absence, assuming their DoA as necessary.

Key Accountabilities:

Be the Voyage Claims lead for either the Clean or Dirty benches.

Manage and be responsible for a small portfolio of vessels (in line with the accountabilities of the Voyage Claims Analyst).

Responsible for providing subject matter expertise for post fixture claims; taking the lead and representing their benches.

Provide mentoring support to Voyage Claims Analysts and help Team Lead identifying professional development opportunities.

Manage month end financial close process for portfolio, including timely income/cost accruals calculations, provision entries and support T&S Finance with any P&L queries.

Check and approve invoices and claims for Voyage Claims Analysts without appropriate DOFA.

Lead, support and actively contribute to reducing the Teams aged debt position; supporting Analysts in debt negotiation and settlement.

Support the Voyage Claims Manager in leading performance against the team’s KPIs.

Lead ad-hoc, strategic and/or continuous improvement projects both in-team and for the wider RPTE business.

Build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders, providing feedback and continuous improvement.

Lead the providing of commercial assistance and CP clause feedback to Charterers and Ship Operators.

Provide training and develop awareness of Voyage Claims activity and improvement across the RPTE business and beyond.

Steward the audit program and feedback lessons learnt.

Ensure compliance with all BP policies and procedures including Cyber, Anti Money Laundering policy, Shipping policy and team credit control requirements.

Support the Voyage Claims Manager in Team recruitment, and lead in the training of new joiners.

Provide support and cover for the Voyage Claims Manager / Team Lead as required.

Essential Education & Experience:

Finance/Accounting/Economics degree

5-8 years relevant experience

Flexibility to work shift following UK hours.

Strong commercial instinct – a focus on delivering comprehensive value for BP.

Flexible and open thinker with a continuous improvement mindset.

Attention to detail with strong numerical, written, and oral skills.

Ability to influence and successfully negotiate.

Ability to work under pressure to numerous and frequent deadlines.

Ability to prioritise and organise.

Performance Bias: focuses efforts and prioritises work to deliver business value.

focuses efforts and prioritises work to deliver business value. Business Acumen: takes account of inter-relationships between customers, suppliers and the organisation.

takes account of inter-relationships between customers, suppliers and the organisation. Strategy mindset: understands Chartering strategy and aligns Claims activity and income maximisation to support its delivery.

understands Chartering strategy and aligns Claims activity and income maximisation to support its delivery. Partnership and Collaboration actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners and networks.



Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of the physical oil environment.

Knowledge of commercial shipping matters and industry leading Charter Parties.

Knowledge of shipping freight, demurrage and related ancillary charges.

Problem solving skills, highly numerate and analytical.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

