Voyage Operations Technical Lead

Grade G Responsible for leading a team of direct reports to support a range of activities, both commercial and operational within BP Shipping

Trading & Shipping



Shipping Group



Grade GResponsible for leading a team of direct reports to support a range of activities, both commercial and operational within BP Shipping



The Voyage Operations team is accountable for the execution of safe, compliant, and commercially efficient voyages for all bp Operated, Time Chartered & Voyage Chartered vessels.

The Technical Lead is a technical expert in operating voyages and has the primary role of assuring and supporting the Voyage Operators in their delivery of safe, compliant, and commercially efficient voyages.

The Technical Lead maintains positive relationships with a wide range of internal stakeholders such as Trading Operators, Trading Bench Leads, Chartering, Vetting, HSSE and bp Shipping. Maintaining external stakeholder relationships such as Brokers, Agents and Vessel Owners is also key in this role.

The Technical Lead thrives in the fast pace of front-line operations, making interventions and key decisions while mentoring and developing high performing teams. The Technical Lead will display care for others, possess the confidence to play to win and have the experience to challenge respectfully.

The Technical lead will leverage continuously on managing risk driving the operational framework to continuously improve how we work.

Mentor and develop talent within Voyage Operations.

Build the technical and operational capabilities of Voyage Operators including the on-boarding & training of new joiners.

Understand wider bp strategy & lead the day-to-day operations to support the strategy.

Support Voyage Operators, (& Trading Operators where required), with complex operational challenges & encourage speaking up.

Actively participate in the global Tech Lead community.

Interface with support functions as required for operations i.e. Cargo Assurance, Vetting and Marine Assurance.

Ownership of Voyage Operations ATOM self-verification process & compliance with Operations Framework.

Root cause analysis-based incident reporting and risk management.

Working with the voyage operations team leader on your bench to develop and embed bp Leadership and Values and Behaviours within the team.

Regional ownership of Voyage Operations key digital platforms including IMOS & Mercury.

Previous Voyage Operations experience

Strong leader with a positive mindset and care for others

Demonstrated ability to build networks & influence others

Detailed knowledge of shipping hydrocarbons

Agile and creative thinker

Strong analytical skills, commercial mindset and attention to detail

Knowledge of shipping regulatory framework and institutions

Strong bias for action

Ability to deliver results under pressure (both time pressure and market volatilities)

Experience with IMOS or other specific Voyage management platforms



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.