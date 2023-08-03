The Technical Lead is a technical expert in voyage operations and has the primary role of assuring and supporting the Voyage Operations Team Leader and voyage operators in their delivery of safe, compliant, and efficient voyages maintaining the required standards expected to operate vessels for the bp group. The Technical Lead will engage with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders acting as the single point of contact for masters, owners, brokers, charterers, and operators alike so relationship management is critical. The role is at the very front line of trading operations, bp risk management and delivers commercial success for T&S. If you are somebody who thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys forging strong partner relationships and doesn’t hold back on challenging the status quo; then read on. Having a curious nature and the confidence to ask questions and make interventions would serve you well in a Voyage Operations Technical Lead role and contribute to the overarching team’s goal. Technical Leads need to be comfortable pushing-back, making decisions under pressure and seeing the bigger picture on how their actions have a greater impact on Trading and Shipping and the business as a whole. The ability to consider unintended consequences and understand the impact of decisions to the fleet as well as office-based collaborators is critical.
Entity:Trading & Shipping
Shipping Group
Job Family Group:
The Technical Lead is a technical expert in voyage operations and has the primary role of assuring and supporting the Voyage Operations Team Leader and voyage operators in their delivery of safe, compliant, and efficient voyages maintaining the required standards expected to operate vessels for the bp group. The Technical Lead will engage with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders acting as the single point of contact for masters, owners, brokers, charterers, and operators alike so relationship management is critical. The role is at the very front line of trading operations, bp risk management and delivers commercial success for T&S.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.