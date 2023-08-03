Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Summary:

The Technical Lead is a technical expert in voyage operations and has the primary role of assuring and supporting the Voyage Operations Team Leader and voyage operators in their delivery of safe, compliant, and efficient voyages maintaining the required standards expected to operate vessels for the bp group. The Technical Lead will engage with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders acting as the single point of contact for masters, owners, brokers, charterers, and operators alike so relationship management is critical. The role is at the very front line of trading operations, bp risk management and delivers commercial success for T&S.If you are somebody who thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys forging strong partner relationships and doesn’t hold back on challenging the status quo; then read on. Having a curious nature and the confidence to ask questions and make interventions would serve you well in a Voyage Operations Technical Lead role and contribute to the overarching team’s goal. Technical Leads need to be comfortable pushing-back, making decisions under pressure and seeing the bigger picture on how their actions have a greater impact on Trading and Shipping and the business as a whole. The ability to consider unintended consequences and understand the impact of decisions to the fleet as well as office-based collaborators is critical.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Building the technical and operational capability of the operators on the Voyage Operations team including the training of new joiners, fostering of learning and encouraging the sharing of knowledge.

Supporting in the delivery of the day-to-day operations as required by the bench, and thus supporting the bench strategy.

Supporting operators in complex operational scenarios, encouraging people to speak up when necessary, and sharing takeaways with the wider operations community for future learning.

Accountable for monthly OMS self-verification audits, and reporting / circulating the results with the team and global tech lead network.

Operating vessels where required to ensure workload remains manageable on the team for safe operations

Accountable for the management of 4-6 OMS based voyage operations procedures, ensuring they remain fit for purpose

Work with support functions as required for operations i.e. Cargo Assurance, Vetting and Marine Assurance

Serving as regional rep for Global Voyage Ops Tech Lead community

Supporting crossbench training and capability upskilling as part of the Technical Lead community.

Ownership operational input for bench related new business activity through regular engagement with shipping, trading benches and the wider functions.

Root cause analysis-based incident reporting and risk management where required for operations on your team.

Supporting the delivery of the Chartering & Trading strategy through technical input to improve value.

Working with the Voyage Operations Team Leader to develop and embed bp Leadership and our three beliefs – ‘Live our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others’ - within the team.

Supporting and where required lead in continuous improvement initiatives and projects across operations.

Performing introduction to shipping courses for new IST operators

Essential experience:

Previous Voyage operations experience

Demonstrated ability to build networks & influence others

Experience in managing counterparty and customer relationships

Detailed knowledge of the Shipping Industry

Ability to think creatively and adapt to a changing environment

Strong analytical skills, commercial mentality and attention to detail.

Knowledge of operations and origination (business development) activities

Knowledge of shipping regulatory framework and institutions

Strong bias for action

Ability to deliver results under pressure (both time pressure and market volatilities)

Specialized knowledge of bp’s voyage operations team systems

Desirable experience:

Previous sailing experience onboard barges or merchant vessels

Familiarity with bps risk framework

Specialized Knowledge in understanding of bp Assets, key customers and how we optimize supply

Incident Investigation trained – 5Why, Skillful etc.

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

