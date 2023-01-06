Co-ordinates the day-to-day operational activities of owned, time and voyage charter ships, ensuring compliance with the agreed charter party terms.
The Voyage Operations team is accountable for the execution of safe, compliant, and efficient voyages for all chartered vessels.
As a member of the Voyage Operations team, you will be accountable for assuring compliance and efficient execution of voyages for Owned, Time Chartered and spot vessels (OTC) on behalf of Trading & Shipping (T&S).
A Voyage Operator manages all aspects of the voyage in accordance with the Charter Party terms; engaging with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders and acting as the single point of contact for masters and owners/brokers. This role is on the front line of the management and mitigation of T&S/Group Risk and is therefore expected to proactively spot issues and take pre-emptive action to mitigate risk and maximise commercial value.
This team offers a dynamic working environment where no day on the job is the same. Being on the front line of managing and mitigating risk on behalf of the Group and T&S means you can really see how your work and contributions make a difference.
Voyage Operators are encouraged to positively challenge and be courageous with all stakeholders they interface with in order to eliminate risk and complete safe, commercially viable voyages. The person fulfilling this role needs to be able to see the bigger picture and see how their individual actions within Voyage Operations has a greater impact in T&S and the business as a whole.
Key Accountabilities:
