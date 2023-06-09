This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Summary:

Co-ordinates the day-to-day operational activities of owned, time and voyage charter ships, ensuring compliance with the agreed charter party terms.



Job Description:

As a member of the Voyage Operations team, you will be accountable for assuring compliance and efficient execution of voyages for Owned, Time Chartered and spot vessels (OTC) on behalf of Trading & Shipping (T&S).

A Voyage Operator manages all aspects of the voyage in accordance with the Charter Party terms; engaging with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders and acting as the single point of contact for masters and owners/brokers. This role is on the front line of the management and mitigation of T&S/Group Risk and is therefore expected to proactively spot issues and take pre-emptive action to mitigate risk and maximise commercial value.



This team offers a dynamic working environment where no day on the job is the same. Being on the front line of managing and mitigating risk on behalf of the Group and T&S means you can really see how your work and contributions make a difference.



Voyage Operators are encouraged to positively challenge and be courageous with all stakeholders they interface with in order to eliminate risk and complete safe, commercially viable voyages. The person fulfilling this role needs to be able to see the bigger picture and see how their individual actions within Voyage Operations has a greater impact in T&S and the business as a whole.



Key Accountabilities:

Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders, to ensure the safe, compliant, commercially successful and execution of voyages. Partnering with:

Trading benches.

Teams within Shipping (Vessel Managers, Vetting & Clearance, Chartering & Commercial)

Functional teams (Legal, Finance, AOT)

External bodies

The Masters of the vessels

Provide commercial expertise and marine awareness to manage risks associated with transportation of hydrocarbons, chemicals and dry bulk.

Management of all non-scheduling activity including day-to-day operations of allocated voyages for owned, time chartered and spot-chartered vessels in accordance with the charter party terms and T&S policies and Voyage Operations Procedures, such as:

Management of vessel, port and berth clearances

Generation and issue of Voyage Orders (including load and discharge instructions).

Intakes optimisation and UKC compliance

Appointment of port agents

Management of Charter Parties terms

Identify opportunities for optimum bunker procurement

Make innovative commercial interventions to maximize voyage earnings and opportunities for cost savings. Provide pre-fixture advice to Charterers.

Support out of hours and weekend duty cover for relevant benches. Including support to the BP Shipping Incident Management Team (IMT) and Business Support Team (BST) where needed.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrable agility, attention to detail and the ability to work under pressure and prioritise a varied workload

Strong interpersonal skills and a personable style

Ability to work autonomously as well as being a real team player and coach to others

Confident to positively challenge others and make fast, informed decisions

Demonstrate proactivity and a passion for spotting opportunities for change

Ability to work autonomously and provide day-to-day operational support to others in the team

Desirable experience and job requirements;

Previous commercial experience (in a Shipping environment or Company)

Previous marine experience



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.