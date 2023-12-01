This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Summary:

Co-ordinates the day-to-day operational activities of owned, time and voyage charter ships, ensuring compliance with the agreed charter party terms.



Job Description:

About the opportunity:

As a member of the Voyage Operations team, you will be accountable for assuring compliance and efficient execution of voyages for Owned, Time Chartered and spot vessels (OTC) on behalf of Trading & Shipping (T&S).

A Voyage Operator manages all aspects of the voyage in accordance with the Charter Party terms; engaging with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders and acting as the single point of contact for masters and owners/brokers. This role is on the front line of the management and mitigation of T&S/Group Risk and is therefore expected to proactively spot issues and take pre-emptive action to mitigate risk and maximise commercial value.

This team offers a dynamic working environment where no day on the job is the same. Being on the front line of managing and mitigating risk on behalf of the Group and T&S means you can really see how your work and contributions make a difference. We offer a hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). The office will be located in Canary Wharf, London.



Voyage Operators are encouraged to positively challenge and be courageous with all stakeholders they interface with to eliminate risk and complete safe, commercially viable voyages. The person fulfilling this role needs to be able to see the bigger picture and see how their individual actions within Voyage Operations has a greater impact in T&S and the business as a whole.

In the role, you will be empowered to:

Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders, to ensure the safe, compliant, commercially successful and execution of voyages. Partnering with: Trading benches. Teams within Shipping (Vessel Managers, Vetting & Clearance, Chartering & Commercial) Functional teams (Legal, Finance, AOT) External bodies The Masters of the vessels

Provide commercial expertise and marine awareness to manage risks associated with transportation of hydrocarbons, chemicals, and dry bulk.

Management of all non-scheduling activity including day-to-day operations of allocated voyages for owned, time chartered and spot-chartered vessels in accordance with the charter party terms and T&S policies and Voyage Operations Procedures, such as: Management of vessel, port, and berth clearances Generation and issue of Voyage Orders (including load and discharge instructions) Intakes optimisation and UKC compliance Appointment of port agents Management of Charter Parties terms Identify opportunities for optimum bunker procurement



Make innovative commercial interventions to improve voyage earnings and opportunities for cost savings.

Provide pre-fixture advice to Charterers.

Support out of hours and weekend duty cover for relevant benches. Including support to the BP Shipping Incident Management Team (IMT) and Business Support Team (BST) where needed.

About you:

Essential experience for the role will include:

Multiple years’ experience in an operational environment requiring excellent attention to detail, excellent organisational skills, effective task prioritisation and delivery under time pressure.

Strong experience working within a shipping organization accountable for assuring compliance and efficient execution of voyages.

Demonstrate proactivity and passion for spotting opportunities to eliminate risk and complete safe, and commercially viable voyages.

Confidence to positively challenge and be courageous with all collaborators.

Demonstrate a deep understanding of commercial drivers within Voyage Operations as well as the greater T&S business.

Proficient in both independent work and collaborative teamwork, with the capacity to mentor and guide colleagues.

Demonstrate strong analytical and problem solving skills

Other desirable criteria:

Previous commercial experience (in a Shipping environment or Company)

Previous marine experience

Previous experience working with a front office trading team

At bp, we provide a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams. We are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. You can join our social communities and networks, learn and craft your career path.

We offer life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits! We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

