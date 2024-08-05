This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Voyage Operator to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market. This role sits within the Voyage Operations team and is accountable for the execution of safe, compliant and commercially efficient voyage far all chartered vessels. There will be meaningful levels of interaction across a global team.

As a member of the team you will be accountable for assuring compliance and commercial execution of voyage for Owned, Time Chartered (OTC) and spot vessels on behalf of Trading & Shipping (T&S).

A Voyage Operator leads all aspects of the voyage in accordance with Charter Party terms, engaging with a wide range of internal and external customers whilst acting as the single point of contact for vessel masters, technical & marine managers, brokers, and charterers. This role is on the front line of management and mitigation of T&S/Group Risk and therefore initiative through experience is required to identify both technical / commercial issues and take proactive steps to mitigate risk and enhance commercial viability.

Key Accountabilities:

1. Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders, to ensure the safe, compliant, commercially successful and execution of voyage. Partnering with:

a. Trading teams

b. Shipping Teams (Vessel masters, technical and marine managers, vessel owners, Vetting and Clearance, Chartering and Commercial).

c. Functional teams (Legal, Finance, AOT)

d. External Bodies

e. The Maters of the vessels

2. Provide commercial expertise and marine awareness to manage risks associated with transportation of hydrocarbons, chemicals, and dry bulk.

3. Management of all non-scheduling activity including day to day operations of allocated voyages for owned, time chartered and spot-charter vessels in accordance with the charter party terms and T&S policies and Voyage Operations Procedures, such as:

a. Management of vessel, port and berth clearances

b. Generations and issue of Voyage Orders (including load and discharge instructions)

c. Intakes optimization and UKC compliance

d. Appointments and overseeing of port agents

e. Management of Charterparty terms

f. Identifying opportunities for optimum bunker procurement

4. Make innovative commercial interventions to maximize voyage earnings and opportunities for cost savings.

5. Provide pre-fixture advice and manage clearance process of OTC vessels

6. Provide on rotation out of hours and weekend coverage for regional team, inclusive of support to the bp Shipping incident management team (IMT) and Business Support Team (BST) where needed.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Voyage Operators are expected to positively challenge and be courageous with all stakeholders they interface with to eliminate risk and complete safe, commercially viable voyages.

Possess the ability to see the bigger picture through end-to-end voyage management and see how their individual actions within Voyage Operations had a greater impact in T&S and the business as a whole.

Demonstrate agility, attention to detail and the ability to work under high periods of pressure to tight deadlines whilst prioritizing a varied workload.

Strong interpersonal skills and able to create and maintain working relationships.

Demonstrate proactivity and a passion for investigating opportunities for change.

Ability to work autonomously and provide day to day operational support to others in the team.

Previous commercial experience (in a shipping environment or company or marine experience gained on board an oil/gas tanker)

Willingness to work shift pattern including nights and weekends

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

