About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
Do you have an eye for spotting opportunities for greater efficiency? Or possess strong logical thinking and a passion for continuous improvement? Then this might be the job for you.
As a member of the Global Voyage Operations team, you will be accountable for assuring compliance and efficient execution of voyages for OTC and spot vessels on behalf of BP. This team offers a dynamic working environment where no day on the job is the same. Being on the front line of managing and mitigating risk on behalf of the Group and RPTA means you can really see how your work and contributions make a difference– sounds exciting, right?
A Voyage Operator at this level manages all aspects of the voyage in accordance with the Charter Party terms; engaging with a wide range of internal and external collaborators and acting as the single point of contact for masters and owners/brokers. In addition to this, this role acts as a coach for other operators on the bench, supporting them with any day-to-day operational challenges and questions that may arise. This role is on the front line of the management and mitigation of BP Shipping/Group Risk and is therefore expected to proactively spot issues and take pre-emptive action to mitigate risk.
If you’re someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys forging strong relationships and doesn’t hold back on challenging the status quo; then read on. Having a curious nature and the confidence to ask questions and make interventions would serve you well in a Voyage Operator role and contribute to the overarching team goal. You'll be expected to identify problems and find solutions autonomously, whilst knowing how to use the expertise of the team when facing complex voyage scenarios.
Voyage Operators are encouraged to positively challenge and be courageous with all stakeholders they work with in order to eliminate risk and complete safe, successful voyages. It also offers a unique opportunity to interact with our trading business and gain exposure to our other commercial teams within the BP Group. The person fulfilling this role needs to be able to see the bigger picture and see how their individual actions within Voyage Operations has a greater impact on RPTA operations and the business as a whole.
Keen to know more?
Key accountabilities
Please note this role will be based in our Chicago office, and while we offer a hybrid work schedule, we require the person to be in the office at least 3 days per week, working from home the other 2 days.
Essential education
Higher education or equivalent Marine qualification
Essential experience and & job requirements
Desirable criteria
Why join bp
At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
