WC Crude Supply Analyst

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145987BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team with market analysis and research, interpreting the deals transacted to ensure accuracy and compliance to regulatory requirement and providing the effective and timely communication of results to team members.

Key Accountabilities

Crude Supply Metrics Tracking and Analysis

  • Support for RAID
  • Demurrage, Port Charges, Duties, Logistics Fees, etc
  • Working Capital Facilitator (holistic view of all crude and feedstocks, renewables, products and intermediates)
  • PMM Facilitation
Crude Quality/Crude Approvals Team Support
  • Support facilitation and administrative functions for the crude approvals team (assays, assess blends, agendas, meeting summaries, etc)
  • More time and resources to further explore additional FWB grades for ChP
  • Assay assurance and support for LCM, etc working with CKT
  • Condensate, sweet/sour blend forecasting to identify preemptively changes in crude composition based on economic drives
Crude and Feedstocks Initiatives Projects Facilitation/Management
  • Develop project one pagers and project initiation documents for supply related resilient hydrocarbon projects as well as renewable feedstock improvements.
  • Initial EEM development for project ideas
  • Track progress and value delivery
PNW/WC Competitor Analysis
  • Re-institute the PNW competitor analysis Power BI reports and expand our competitor intelligence within PWN and WC.
Outmonth Asset Economist Support
  • IPS subject matter expert, could quickly fix errors so that price-set generation are no delayed
  • FWB crude price and availability tracking and ensuring that running list is maintained and tied in with RAID/grey sky (prevents accidental blue sky)
Incident Investigator
  • Incident investigation support for supply related incidents including data collection,
  • Documenting lessons learned.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

