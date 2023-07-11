WC Optimisation Senior Expert Europe (m/f/d)

Job summary

The position is responsible for the working capital optimisation and the execution of the cash structures (receivable purchase agreements, forward purchase agreements and payment term extensions by letter of credit) for all European Fuels businesses including bank negotiations. This is a great development opportunity for learning about several businesses in bp while becoming an expert on cash and working capital.

Working Capital Optimisation Sr. Expert Europe (m/f/d) Full-time Germany

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

How you can help shape the future:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Coordinate and control Europe quarterly cash delivery from cash structures

Be the lead finance contact for all cash structures for Refining, Mobility & Convenience and Midstream in Europe

Development of Working Capital initiatives in order to meet quarterly Group Cash expectations in cooperation of all countries and businesses on Senior Level Leader and operational level. Role includes refining, logistics and supply, B2B, mobility and convenience and petrochemicals in Europe.

Design and implementation of systematic Working Capital solutions together with internal stakeholders such as the businesses and local and global functions as well as with external providers such as banks and other financial institutions, suppliers and customers

Drive value added conversations with the businesses through a strong understanding of their working capital drivers

Supporting the planning / forecasting process for Europe cash structures and prepare quarterly reports on cash structures and their costs

Develop a strong stakeholder engagement with businesses, Finance (PPM and ARC) and GBS

Ensure compliance with group requirements for cash management processes

Support management to foster a strong cash culture, competencies, and Working Capital ownership

The Europe WC Optimisation Senior Expert will cover for the Global Working Capital / Cash Senior Manager in case of absence with senior management exposure.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

A Bachelor's degree or higher is required - preferably in Finance

5+ years of relevant experience in trade finance or similar role managing AP and AR cash structures

Experience in Midstream / Refining / Mobility & Convenience business, Treasury or Trading and Shipping preferred

Experience managing, influencing and balancing multiple stakeholder groups

Ability to successfully negotiate contracts with external third party oil majors

German language would be a plus

Leadership experience to manage projects and operational delivery from GBS teams

Strong analytical, computer, coordination and influencing skills, strategic thinking

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



