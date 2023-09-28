WC Supply Analyst

US: Cherry Point Refinery, United States of America - Washington - Ferndale, United States of America - Washington - Blaine, United States of America - Washington - Castle Rock, United States of America - Washington - Vancouver, United States of America - Washington - Renton, United States of America - Washington - Kirkland, United States of America - Washington - Mount Vernon

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



Job SummaryThe WC Crude Supply Analyst offers the opportunity to develop and grow commercial skills and insights and to learn about the refinery supply organization. The role is responsible for the development, tracking and interpretation of performance metrics as well as market data as well as competitive insights and providing the effective and timely communication of results to team members. Additionally, the role supports the development and implementation of priority improvement initiatives/projects, supports incident investigations and associated learnings. The markets and operational landscape in which we participate are constantly evolving, and there are abundant opportunities for a commercial-minded person who loves to solve problems to contribute to a high performing commercial team and deliver value to the organization.



Development and support for performance tracking and data analysis

Support facilitation, documentation and record keeping for crude approvals

Evaluation of additional feedstock and crude grades

Assay assurance and support for quality monitoring and tracking

Blend forecasting to predict changes in crude composition based on economic factors.

Develop project proposals and project initiation documents for supply related projects.

Supervise progress and value delivery of implemented projects.

Research and compile Power BI reports and expand our competitor intelligence.

Tracking and ensuring Crude price and availability is maintained and tied in with performance reviews.

Support incident investigations for supply related incidents including data collection and reporting.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

Effective time management skills and ability to meet deadlines

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Good organizational skills - attention to detail

Proficiency with data management programs such as Excel, Power BI,

Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, collaboration and consistent track record of value added.

Exposure to the Supply Business

Familiarity with energy flows, external markets, refining, or hydrocarbon logistics

Prior experience in Refining, Supply, Operations, or similar role

$78,000 - $144,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



