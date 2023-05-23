W/H Supervisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities.

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities.



Ensure the RM& Empty package warehouse operation to fully meet company HSSE, ISO9001, ISO14000 and IATF16949 expectation.

Lead RM warehouse team to ensure drum RM and empty package dispatch to production in time.

Ensure RM inventory accuracy at a high level.

Make sure 5S in warehouse area reach a high level.

Managing all HSSE aspects in RM& Empty package warehouse, ensure the operation to meet the requirement of ISO9001,ISO14001 and OHS18001;

Leading receiving team technicians and 3rd contractors for daily RM operation to provide assurance on healthy and efficient supplying of Tianjin plant

Co-ordination of JDE receipt operations in Tianjin plant including Bulk RM, drum RM, empty package receipt, make sure 100% accuracy;

Be responsible for the storage plan of RM warehouse position so that warehouse utilization will be improved and optimized.

Developing process improvements, standard operating procedures, and generally improving the overall safety, quality, and effectiveness of the warehouse on an on-going basis;

Lead TJ plant cycle count including WIP, bulk RM, drum RM, empty package, make sure inventory accuracy at a high level;

Handle receiving department budget;

Be responsible for supervising RM movement from inbound to issue to production team;

Integrate with QC team for RM QC test, tracking RM supplier performance;

5S implementation in warehouse area;

Act as loading master to support vessel base oil receiving;

Other task assigned by line manager.

Bachelor’s degree in Chemical, Petroleum or Mechanical Engineering is preferred.

At least 2 years supervisory experience.

Fluent in both oral and written English

Basic PC skills (word processing & spread sheets)

Professional in lubricant product and production knowledge preferred.

Skill in implementing International Standards Organization (ISO) management system.

Strong communication and coordination skill, strong accountability.

Experience in setting up a brand-new plant or operation team is a plus.

Mastery on HSSE Management System.



