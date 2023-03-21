WSL - Interventions

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the senior BP site representative in overseeing all BP activity, HSE, operations and logistics at the well site for all related well activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics, ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

The Wellsite Leader (WSL) is accountable for leading all activities, HSSE, operations, and logistics at the well site for all related workover and intervention activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics. The WSL is the BPX representative, leading Contractor Personnel ensuring well work, are carried out in a safe, environmentally responsible, cost efficient manner compliant with BPX procedures and policies and all local government regulations. The WSL will be responsible for interfacing with business unit management and engineering on a routine basis, and will particiate in weekly discussing post well work review and rig schedule. The WSL is a core safety critical role due to the impact of the decisions they make on operations.



Key accountabilities:

The WSL establishes the leadership culture—setting priorities and ensuring they are agreed to and understood on site, daily meetings and pre-job meetings.

BP’s lead representative on a well site, primarily leading a team of contract workers, assuring procedural discipline is followed.

Accountable for managing daily operations planning, assuring the plan is fully understood, and communication with all contractors and BPX personnel on site.

Participation in the design of the well work process and procedure

Participation in the well work lookback and root cause failure analysis reviews, ensuring learnings are applied to future jobs

Management and control of operational costs. Actively pursue cost saving and innovative solutions for well work operations.

Ensures site safety and environment management systems are implemented as designed and per BPX’s governing operations procedures

Responsible for risk assessments, safety verifications, and overall safety of the job, and stopping the job whenever there is a deviation

Responsible for accurately reporting in our source of record job comments, steps, and costs daily.

Accountable for ensuring all parties involved in the job are clear on job steps and expectations.

High school graduate

Well Control certification is required

At least 7 years of well site leader supervision experience

Experience with slickline, coil-tubing and pulling units.

Experience with working within multi-disciplinary teams

Must be knowledgeable and committed to safety.

Demonstrated planning skills and strong interpersonal, communication, and networking skills.

Essential Education:Essential experience and job requirements:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $133,000-$194,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.