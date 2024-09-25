Entity:Production & Operations
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Warehouse Coordinator (or Materials Coordinator) is dedicated to warehouse inventory management as well as local purchase of catalyst, chemicals and additives for the site. This role is based in the Warehouse of the Whiting Refinery reporting to the Materials Management Team Lead.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing
Skills:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.