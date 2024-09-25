Job summary

Production & Operations



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Warehouse Coordinator (or Materials Coordinator) is dedicated to warehouse inventory management as well as local purchase of catalyst, chemicals and additives for the site. This role is based in the Warehouse of the Whiting Refinery reporting to the Materials Management Team Lead.

Manages repairable materials process

Manages yearly cycle counting

Coordinates precious metal reclamation and spent catalyst disposal activities

Backfill for warehouse supervisor

Codes, analyzes, and manages inventory.

Reviews and approves/denies new inventory requests.

Performs the reorder process for inventory replenishment.

Research purchases and expedites inventoried items.

Identifies obsolete inventory and involved in write-offs and material disposition.

Investigates and assists with resolution of inventory, purchasing and invoice issues.

Maintains accurate records of Catalysts, Chemicals and Additives usage for operational and financial monthly reporting and annual planning purposes.

Negotiates, prepares, executes, and administers site-specific purchase orders and releases against master agreements.

Establishes and maintains effective working relationships with Market Sector, Commodity Managers, Business Unit Procurement organization, and Business Unit stakeholders & technical authorities/specialists.

Works safely in accordance with site and company policies and procedures.

Performs assigned responsibilities relating to the purchase, receipt, and control of inventory.

Assists with sourcing, purchasing, and expediting activities related to inventory.

Helps manage relationships with vendors, suppliers, and internal and external customers.

Responsible for planning and coordinating the work activities of receipt, inspection, storage, and custody transfer of catalyst, chemicals and additives.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

High School Diploma or equivalent.

3+ years of operations, commercial or technical business experience in the Oil & Gas industry or a related industry.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Excellent Microsoft Office product skills, especially Excel.

Strong customer service and team orientation.

Bachelor's degree preferred.

Knowledge in petroleum refining Catalysts, Chemicals and Additives.

3+ years of experience in materials handling and inventory management.

3+ years of experience in collaborating with multiple business units, large organizations and multiple stakeholders to drive common solutions.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Here at bp, we're on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don't hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.