Grade GResponsible for driving supply chain performance that supports regional plans and wider strategies through building an optimized supply network, managing risk and providing advanced technical guidance to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst assuring all supply chain activities are compliant with the relevant risk and quality standards, processes and procedures.

Oversee and manage USA third party warehousing operations to deliver safe, compliant, and cost-effective distribution solutions that contribute to our customers.

Ensure that principles and standards related to Safety and Quality are effectively deployed throughout all 3P warehousing and distribution operations, and that clear metrics and objectives are established, communicated, and engrained; ensure that all third-party warehouses and related contractors are follows BP policies and procedures.

Establish and deploy a vision and objectives that are aligned with the goals of Americas Supply Chain USA and its internal and external business partners, which establish core performance and continuous improvement priorities within the areas of Safety, Quality, Customer Fulfillment, Cost, and Operational Excellence.

Lead and provide direction, oversight, assurance, and support to the warehousing team to effectively manage all day-to-day activities. Enable the business strategy by providing leadership and guidance to logistics and warehouse suppliers.

Lead and ensure the delivery of superior customer service in line with supply chain and business goals and objectives through the management of all aspects of third-party warehouse logistics relationships in USA & Canada.

Lead operational performance management and control, through the collection, review, and analysis of appropriate leading and lagging key performance indicators; drive performance and efficiency focus across the warehouse network. Lead warehouse performance and cost against contractual agreements in collaboration with Procurement.

Define and effectively communicate operational and business needs to Procurement throughout the bid process for any new operation.

Develop annual & strategic objectives and operating budgets and syndicate across the organization; Manage warehouse logistics cost performance against contracts and ensure timely payment of invoices through the warehousing team. Manage all aspects of logistics budgeting and long-term planning.

Lead cost and continuous improvement initiatives within the warehouse network, including service, cost, quality, and compliance; identify new methods and practices, with measured improvement year on year.

Establish and complete a strategic warehouse roadmap in coordination with the Fulfillment requirements in the USA, commensurate to the business landscape and in close coordination with other Americas Supply Chain functions and Downstream Procurement.

Identify, develop, recommend, and implement solutions that are efficient, cost effective, and provide competitive advantage in warehousing and distribution.

Develop and recommend supply chain capabilities required to meet the immediate and longer-term requirements in warehousing and distribution; implement benchmarking tools to assess the efficiency of the warehouse network.