Customers & Products



Operations Group



Nhân viên vận hành kho (Warehouse Operator) có trách nhiệm hỗ trợ cho trợ lý kho thành phẩm các hoạt động hàng ngày như: cập nhật JDE, lưu trữ dữ liệu phân tích các hoạt động kho, kiểm kê định kỳ, giám sát hàng đổi trả và các hoạt động có liên quan đến an toàn vận hành kho.

Mô tả công việc:

Nhận hàng thành phẩm từ sản xuất, theo dõi và liên hệ với chuyền đóng rót.

Nhận hàng thành phẩm nhập khẩu, theo dõi và liên hệ với bộ phân mua hàng.

Đảm bảo quá trình xuất/ nhập hàng phải chính xác về mặt hàng & số lượng hàng thành phẩm

Thực hiện và xác nhận chính xác việc xuất hàng trên hệ thống, xuất hóa đơn/ phiếu giao hàng đúng theo yêu cầu/ kế hoạch xuất hàng của bộ phân vận tải.

Thực hiện tốt các công tác tuân thủ yêu cầu luật pháp được giao như công tác ghi trong các quy trình, hướng dẫn công việc hay trong danh mục 1-PRC19-A01.

Duy trì nhận thức về quy trình quản lý an toàn sản phẩm và tuân thủ luật pháp, thực hiện việc tuân thủ quy trình quản lý an toàn sản phẩm và tuân thủ luật pháp có liên quan đến cá nhân, phòng ban trực thuộc và công ty.

Đảm nhận công việc với vai trò IA để ban hành giấy phép/ giám sát các dự án có liên quan và tuân thủ đúng chính sách CoW về an toàn.

Hỗ trợ trợ lý kho giám sát nhân viên nhà thầu (công nhân bốc xếp, lái xe nâng,…) trong việc vận hành kho suôn sẽ và tuân thủ các quy trình và quy định an toàn.

Thay thế và đóng vai trò trợ lý kho (trong trường hợp trợ lý kho vắng mặt) để giám sát các hoạt động vận hành kho tuân thủ quy định an toàn.

Tích cực tham gia báo cáo Tai nạn tiềm ẩn và Kiến nghị cải tiến cũng như hội thoại về An toàn và chất lượng.

Yêu cầu ứng viên:

Tốt nghiệp đại học hoặc cao đẳng

Có ít nhất 2 năm kinh nghiệm làm việc trong kho chứa các mặt hàng liên quan (ưu tiên mặt hàng dầu nhờn, chất lỏng)

Có kỹ năng giao tiếp và làm việc nhóm tốt

Kiến thức tốt về an toàn

Kỹ năng về sử dụng máy tính cơ bản

Kỹ năng đọc hiểu Tiếng Anh cơ bản



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.