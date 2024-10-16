Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Warehouse Parts Assistant

Summary

The Warehouse Parts Assistant will report to the Inventory Manager. This position will be responsible for maintaining a clean and organized parts warehouse, pulling stock for orders, stocking parts, processing of inventory data, and all cores and warranty tracking.

Work Schedule

Monday thru Friday 8am-4:30pm, overtime may be required to meet various business needs and requires on-call 24/7 in case of emergencies and plant failures requiring warehouse shipments. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Strong commitment to safety and active participation in safety training. *

Notifies management of unsafe working conditions in the warehouse. *

Completes and processes shipments to and from warehouse using UPS, LTL carriers, Fed Ex and other services as needed to ensure timely delivery

Uses the Acumatica Inventory system to process orders. *

Inspects incoming packages and shipments for damages and shortages. Notifies management of all issues. *

Processes all incoming warranty and core submissions. Includes tagging of warranty items for shop inspection. Tracking all internal re-buildable cores and external cores for submission of credit through Microsoft Excel. *

Provides superior customer service to internal and external customers. *

Assists with monitoring inventory levels by conducting physical counts; reconciling with data in Acumatica system. *

Maintains a thorough working knowledge of the parts warehouse and placement of parts within. *

Uses a forklift to fill certain orders. *

Completes all assigned tasks before leaving at the end of each day. *

Wears all required personal protective equipment (PPE) which includes, but may not be limited to ear plugs or muffs for ear protection, safety glasses and steel toe safety boots.*

Maintains physical condition and safety of warehouse by helping to keep all work areas clean and free of debris. And by keeping all parts bins and shelves clean and in order. *

Contributes toward a team work environment. *

Overtime maybe required to meet various business needs. *

Responds to all call outs 24/7, on assigned days, in case of any emergencies and plant failures requiring warehouse shipments. *

This is not a complete list of duties. The Parts Warehouse Assistant may be required to perform additional duties deemed necessary by management. *

Qualifications: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Demands: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Other functions may be assigned as business conditions change.

Stands on feet in an upright position for continuous periods of time during the shift. (Standing)

Raises or lowers objects (weighing up to 60 lbs.) from one level to another regularly during the shift. (Lifting)

Bends forward by bending at the waist or by bending legs and spine regularly during the shift. (Stooping and Crouching)

Exerts force up to 60 lbs. to move an object to or away from the employee regularly during the shift. (Pulling and/or Pushing)

Carries objects in arms or on the shoulders regularly during the shift. (Carrying)

Picks up objects with fingers regularly during the shift. (Grasping)

Uses hands and arms to reach for objects regularly during the shift. (Reaching)

Regularly required to talk, hear and communicate using hand signals.

Specific vision abilities include close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.

Job Specific Competencies:

Safety (displays strong commitment to safety and completes safety training)

Productivity (completes work in a timely manner)

Quality (gets the job done correctly)

Initiative (completes work with minimum supervision and seeks new and better methods to do the job)

Dependability (shows up to work and responds promptly to all call outs)

Attendance (employee’s record for being at work regularly and on time)

Communication (effectively communicates with team members and management)

Teamwork (works effectively with team, management and customers)

Customer focus (consistently focuses on the customer)

Ethics, Integrity and Character (treats people honestly and with respect)

Physical Job Requirements:

Must be able to lift up to 60 lbs.

Must be able to crouch, bend and kneel for extended periods of time.

Must be able to work in an environment of loud noises and varying temperatures.

Skills, Experience Required:

Customer Service Skills

Oral Communication Skills

Written Communication Skills

Computer Skills (Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet Explorer, Inventory system)

Organization Skills

Possess knowledge of various types of parts involved in the company

Forklift qualified or ability to obtain qualification

Desired Background Training and Education:

Requires a high school diploma or its equivalent

Experience using Acumatica Inventory system and Citrix.

Prior experience in electronic parts catalog research and/or CAT SIS would be a plus.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, CDL would be a plus

Must pass background check and Non-DOT drug test.

Disclaimer

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this job. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required.

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



