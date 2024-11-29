Warehouse Parts Lead

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

Located in Houston, TX, Conifer Systems has been in business for over 15-years and is seeing unprecedented growth. We contribute our success to our long-term employees, and an environment that promotes teamwork, collaboration, and professional development The Parts Warehouse Lead will report to the Inventory Control Manager. This position will be responsible for maintaining a clean and organized parts warehouse, loading, and unloading trucks, pulling stock for orders, stocking parts and processing of inventory data. The work schedule will be Monday through Friday 8am-4:30pm. Overtime may be required to meet various business needs. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Key accountabilities

Strong commitment to safety and active participation in safety training.

Must have expert knowledge to perform all aspects of the shipping and receiving department.

Supervise the shipping and receiving process to ensure they are efficient and accurate.

Maintain records of all incoming and outbound shipments and create reports as needed.

Train and coach shipping and receiving team members on proper procedures and expectations.

Identify and implement process improvements to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Ensure shipping and receiving department is in compliance with safety and quality standards.

Supervise and ensure parts drawings are maintained for parts in inventory.

Notifies management of unsafe working conditions in the warehouse.

Completes and processes shipments from warehouse using UPS, LTL carriers, Fed Ex and other services as needed to ensure timely delivery

Uses the Acumatica Inventory system to process orders.

Inspects incoming packages and shipments for damages and shortages. Notifies management of all issues.

Provides superior customer service to internal and external customers.

Assists with monitoring inventory levels by conducting physical counts; reconciling with data in Acumatica Inventory system.

Maintains a thorough working knowledge of the parts warehouse and placement of parts within.

Uses a forklift to fill certain orders.

Completes all assigned tasks before leaving at the end of each day.

Wear all required personal protective equipment (PPE) which includes, but may not be limited to ear protection, safety glasses and steel toe safety boots.

Maintains physical condition and safety of warehouse by helping to keep all work areas clean and free of debris. And by keeping all parts bins and shelves clean and in order

Essential education

Forklift qualified or ability to obtain qualification

Requires a high school diploma or its equivalent

Must possess a valid driver’s license, CDL would be a plus

Essential experience

Customer Service Skills

Oral Communication Skills

Written Communication Skills

Computer Skills (Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet Explorer, Inventory system)

Organization Skills

Possess knowledge of various types of parts involved in the company

Must pass background check and drug test.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $25-$28 per hour. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



